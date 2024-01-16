St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4000309

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#:1(802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/15/2024 at 1609 hours.

STREET: I-91 S

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM122.8

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage.

INJURIES: No injuries present.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on I-91 South in Barnet near mile marker 122.8. Further investigation revealed the operator lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, striking a section of the guardrail. The operator was not injured. Faufaw’s towing responded and removed the vehicle from the roadway.