St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4000309
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#:1(802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/15/2024 at 1609 hours.
STREET: I-91 S
TOWN: Barnet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM122.8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage.
INJURIES: No injuries present.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on I-91 South in Barnet near mile marker 122.8. Further investigation revealed the operator lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, striking a section of the guardrail. The operator was not injured. Faufaw’s towing responded and removed the vehicle from the roadway.