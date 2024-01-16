Investigation Alert Dollar General, Charles River, Acadia Healthcare, and Hawaiian Electric: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dollar General Corporation

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Dollar General holding shares before May 28, 2020, you may have standing to hold Dollar General harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DollarGeneralCorporation

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Dollar General. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dollar General stores were chronically understaffed and suffering from logistical and inventory management problems which left stores with tens of millions of dollars’ worth of outdated and unwanted inventory, mispriced goods, and lost and damaged items; (ii) large backlogs of unsellable merchandise had built up at Dollar General’s stores, which inventory had not been timely written down due to understaffing and Dollar General’s failure to manage its inventory; (iii) the allotment of employee hours per store per week imposed by Dollar General management placed employees in virtually impossible situations where assigned tasks, including those necessary to effective store operations, could not be completed within the allotted time; (iv) Dollar General was systematically overcharging customers for items upon checkout above the listed price in violation of state laws, including state law violations identified by state regulators in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio; (v) Dollar General’s reported revenue and earnings during the Class Period were artificially inflated by defendants’ over-pricing scheme; (vi) Dollar General’s failure to manage store inventories and accurately price items upon checkout risked the loss of customers, lower sales, adverse regulatory actions, and reputational fallout; and (vii) Dollar General was not on track to achieve its guidance during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Charles River Laboratories International, shares

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/charles-river-laboratories

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed they received a subpoena from the Justice Department related to an investigation into illegal importation of nonhuman primates. The company said it intends to “fully cooperate” with the investigators, and will stop receiving nonhuman primates from Cambodia, for an undetermined time. It was also stated that, “there is currently no global source to replace the supply of nonhuman primates from Cambodia. So the current supply situation will result in study delays in the company’s safety assessment business, and have a negative impact on 2023 revenue and earnings.”

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) ("Acadia") against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Acadia, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AcadiaHealthcareCompanyInc

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hawaiian Electric holding shares before February 28, 2019, you may have standing to hold Hawaiian Electric harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/HawaiianElectricIndustriesInc2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric's wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company's inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

