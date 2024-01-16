Jeffrey Earnhardt and ForeverLawn Continuing Partnership in 2024

The Black and Green Grass Machine returns to Sam Hunt Racing on a multi-race deal

LOUISVILLE, OH, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (January 16, 2024)—ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to announce their continued sponsorship of Jeffrey Earnhardt in 2024. Beginning in 2020, the upcoming season will mark the fifth year of the Earnhardt-ForeverLawn partnership. The Black and Green Grass Machine will also be racing under a familiar banner this year, returning to Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) on a multi-race deal.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with a great person like Jeffrey again in 2024,” said Sam Hunt. “His experience and knowledge are invaluable assets, and his take on racing is always refreshing. I’m excited to build on the momentum from 2022 and welcome Jeffrey and the ForeverLawn family back to our camp!”

Earnhardt first raced with SHR in 2022, finishing with four top-fifteen finishes across nine sponsored races for a career year. In 2024, Earnhardt will be competing in multiple races for SHR, the first of which will take place on Saturday, February 24th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The complete list of races will be released shortly.

“I’m really excited to continue our partnership with ForeverLawn in the upcoming season,” says Earnhardt. “This partnership feels more like family to me, as they support me both on and off the track. I couldn’t have asked for better partners, and we are eager to rekindle the flame with Sam Hunt Racing and everyone at Toyota. We look forward to haulin’ grass in the Black and Green Grass Machine for some strong runs in 2024!”

ForeverLawn is also excited to use the Black and Green Grass Machine to continue promoting impactful messages and partners. The back of the car will again carry the familiar message of “Find Hope” from Harvest Church and Pastor Greg Laurie. The Ark Encounter attraction in Kentucky will also be featured, alongside Answers in Genesis’ other destination attraction, The Creation Museum. Erie Sports Center and IMG Academy, who both debuted in 2023, will also return.

“NASCAR, but more specifically Jeffrey, has been great for our brand,” says Dale Karmie, ForeverLawn Co-Founder. “We didn’t know what to expect from this relationship when it began back in 2020, but it has been an amazing ride. We are excited to see Jeffrey back on the track in 2024 and are happy to join Sam Hunt Racing and our incredible partners once again.”

Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine throughout the season on social media and wherever races are broadcast.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands, each product is engineered to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Jairus Taylor ForeverLawn, Inc. 330.499.8873 jairus@foreverlawn.com