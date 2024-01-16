Ignition Fund supports more Island entrepreneurs

CANADA, January 16 - Five Island companies are getting their products out to market sooner thanks to Innovation PEI’s Ignition Fund.

Chrysoar Biologicals and four other startups will each receive a $25,000 grant after successfully pitching their idea through the latest Ignition Fund competition.

Other recipients include:

Civonus Inc.

Cynapse Technologies Inc.

NanoFreeze Solutions Inc.

trippl Inc.

“The Island economy is fueled by our residents’ go-getter attitude and ambition to turn ideas into real, tangible products. Our investment today into these ideas will undoubtedly yield dividends as their product reaches markets locally, regionally and beyond. Congratulations to the latest recipients of the Ignition Fund.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

Twice a year, Island entrepreneurs and businesses are encouraged to submit their innovative business ventures or products through the Ignition Fund’s competitive process to receive up to $25,000 in seed capital.

Backgrounder:

Civonus Inc.

Civonus Inc. offers an online policy-making process to facilitate better public policy-making; and to enable governments and public institutions to collaborate with other governments and public institutions on policy-making for issues they have in common. It does so through the deep and meaningful engagement of citizens, government officials, subject matter experts and other stakeholders, in a process that is designed to produce more transparent, consensual, sustainable, inclusive, equitable, evidence-informed policy-making.

Chrysoar Biologicals

Chrysoar Biologicals is a vaccine company that uses a novel technology to develop and manufacture animal and human vaccines. Chrysaor Biologicals' first product vaccine will target a circulating pathogen that has a traditional vaccine designed against it. However, the current manufacturing process of this vaccine requires a significant upfront monetary investment to produce a recombinant virus with limited stability. Chrysaor Biologicals vaccines boast a distinctive advantage in their prolonged stability, low upfront investment, and cost efficiency, making them more accessible for use by developing nations. The company’s primary goals are to use their innovative vaccine technology to produce medicines that alleviate the strain on human health caused by disease and will enhance the stability of food supply chains. Notably, the company has achieved a technology readiness level 6 vaccine to combat their first targeted virus pathogen.

Cynapse Technologies Inc.

Cynapse Technologies Inc., the creator of the business dashboard app Numerics, is building an unprecedented dashboard experience for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro reality platform.

Numerics unifies key performance indicators from across different business data sources into dashboards that are always updated. Dashboards can be designed collaboratively with teams & shared with stakeholders.

With a deliberate focus on providing the best user-centric dashboarding experience, Numerics is targeted toward businesses & professionals who are data-driven and primarily rely on Apple devices to interface with their technology landscape. Numerics is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Numerics’ deep integration with Apple technologies makes it uniquely positioned to offer groundbreaking ways to interact with KPIs in the spatial computing paradigm by leveraging the upcoming visionOS.

NanoFreeze Solutions Inc.

This startup company has developed an innovative cryopreservation technology in the form of a non-toxic and inert Vitamin B5 Gel. These solutions are highly effective at freezing cells, tissues, and genetic material without compromising cell viability during the cryopreservation process. The market for this technology includes Biomedical Research (e.g., stem cell, cancer, and drug development research); Regenerative Medicine (e.g., cell-based therapies and tissue engineering for transplant application); Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) (e.g., the freezing of embryos, eggs, and sperm for later use); and Biobanking (e.g., the storage of a diverse range of biological samples for research purposes) that use cryopreservation materials routinely.

trippl Inc.

trippl is a map-based trip planning app that provides solutions for travelers, tourism operators and destination marketing organizations. Collaborating closely with destination marketing organizations, trippl showcases regional tourism operators, products, and experiences that align with travelers' interests, often overlooked by traditional trip planning sites. This app empowers travel consumers with the ability to plan, route, share, collaborate, and book their trips seamlessly within a single platform, across multiple jurisdictions.