The GOA-ON SAROA hub will be hosting an international meeting on Feburary 1-2 2024 in Kolkata, India focusing on ocean acidification and linking science with society. Several international experts are invited to give their perspectives on this critical topic, including Dr. Vengatesen Thiyagarajan, Prof. Steve Widdicombe, and Prof. Jan Newton.

For more information, please contact itmerg.ngs@gmail.com. Register for the event here: Ocean Acidification- Linking Science with Society (google.com)

You can access more information about the SAROA hub and GOA-ON via this link SAROA : About (goa-on.org)

