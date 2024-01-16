Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,496 in the last 365 days.

Ocean acidification linking science with society

Ocean acidification linking science with society

Published 16 January 2024 Events Leave a Comment

The GOA-ON SAROA hub will be hosting an international meeting on Feburary 1-2 2024 in Kolkata, India focusing on ocean acidification and linking science with society. Several international experts are invited to give their perspectives on this critical topic, including Dr. Vengatesen Thiyagarajan, Prof. Steve Widdicombe, and Prof. Jan Newton. 

For more information, please contact itmerg.ngs@gmail.com. Register for the event here:  Ocean Acidification- Linking Science with Society (google.com)

You can access more information about the SAROA hub and GOA-ON via this link SAROA : About (goa-on.org)

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Ocean acidification linking science with society

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more