Mytilus coruscus is an economically important marine bivalve that lives in estuarine sea areas with seasonal coastal acidification and frequently suffers shell injury in the natural environment. However, the molecular responses and biochemical properties of Mytilus under these conditions are not fully understood. In the present study, we employed tandem mass spectrometry combined with isobaric tagging to identify differentially expressed proteins in the mantle tissue of M. coruscus under different short-term treatments, including shell-complete mussels raised in normal seawater (pH 8.1), shell-damaged mussels raised in normal seawater (pH 8.1), and acidified seawater (pH 7.4). A total of 2694 proteins were identified in the mantle, and analysis of their relative abundance from the three different treatments revealed alterations in the proteins involved in immune regulation, oxidation-reduction processes, protein folding and processing, energy provision, and cytoskeleton. The results obtained by quantitative proteomic analysis of the mantle allowed us to delineate the molecular strategies adopted by M. coruscus in the shell repair process in acidified environments, including an increase in proteins involved in oxidation-reduction processes, protein processing, and cell growth at the expense of proteins involved in immune capacity and energy metabolism.

Li Y., Liao Z., Fan X., Wang Y., Liu F., Zhang X., He J., Buttino I., Yan X. & Tang C., 2024. The molecular response of Mytilus coruscus mantle to shell damage under acute acidified sea water revealed by iTRAQ based quantitative proteomic analysis. Journal of Proteomics: 105062. doi: 10.1016/j.jprot.2023.105062. Article (subscription required).

