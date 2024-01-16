Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,535 in the last 365 days.

Lavras Gold Corp. Featuring Fazenda do Posto Discovery in Southern Brazil at Vancouver AME BC Roundup Conference Core Shack on January 22-23

Come join us and speak with CEO Michael Durose & Senior Geologist João Moller

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V:LGC, OTCQX:LGCFF) (“Lavras” or the “Company”) will be participating in the Core Shack Exhibit at the Vancouver AME BC Roundup conference, held on January 22 to 25. Lavras will be featuring a selection of drill core from the Company’s 2023 Fazenda do Posto Discovery, LDS project in southern Brazil on January 22 and 23.

CEO Michael Durose and Senior Geologist Joao Moller will be on hand for details on this new discovery, the geology of the Lavras do Sul Intrusive Complex and the prospectivity of the broader area around the complex.

Location: Vancouver Conference Centre East
Date: Monday January 22 & Tuesday January 23
Booth #: 926C
Attending: President & CEO Michael Durose
  Senior Geologist João Moller
Discovery info: https://lavrasgold.com/lds-project/fazenda-do-posto-discovery/
Registration: https://roundup.amebc.ca/
   

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

Michael Durose

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at www.lavrasgold.com, or contact:

Michael Durose, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +1-289-624-1343 or +1-289-624-1377
Email: investor@lavrasgold.com
Website: www.lavrasgold.com
Twitter : @LavrasGold


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lavras Gold Corp. Featuring Fazenda do Posto Discovery in Southern Brazil at Vancouver AME BC Roundup Conference Core Shack on January 22-23

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more