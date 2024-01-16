Kristine Santa-Coloma Rohls is Slalom’s new Chief People Officer

Santa-Coloma Rohls will guide the company’s Global People Team that includes HR, Talent, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity, and Sustainability and Impact

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced Kristine Santa-Coloma Rohls has been promoted to Chief People Officer, assuming the position from Lucy Hur, who will remain engaged with Slalom as a senior advisor. With this promotion, Santa-Coloma Rohls now oversees Slalom’s Global People Team that creates programs for nearly 12,000 team members in eight countries and 49 offices. Santa-Coloma Rohls will also continue to serve as Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer.



"What I love about Kristine is that she leads with a perfect blend of empathy and inclusion, which really shows in her commitment to our team and customers,” said Tony Rojas, Slalom President, and co-founder. “She’s personable, caring, and exemplifies our core values. As our new Chief People Officer, I know her dedication to our people-first culture will strengthen Slalom’s most valuable asset - the ability of our team to deliver their best by loving their life and work.”

Santa-Coloma Rohls joined Slalom in 2016, where she launched and led Slalom’s Washington D.C. office until she was promoted in 2022 to Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer. She has over 25 years of experience helping commercial and government organizations transform to drive people-centered solutions.

“At Slalom, our workplace culture thrives on building authentic relationships. These connections supercharge our culture and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers,” said Santa-Coloma Rohls. "Working with so many talented colleagues at Slalom has shown me how our business can scale to new heights when we invest more in our teams. The global expertise of our team members is our company’s biggest strength, and I’m dedicated to making sure that their success remains at the core of our company.”

Hur will advise Slalom executives as a senior advisor

After five years of pioneering leadership as Slalom’s first Chief People Officer, Hur is retiring from full-time work to care for her aging parents and will remain with Slalom on a part-time basis as an advisor.

In her time at Slalom, Hur made a mark on Slalom by cultivating a people-centric culture, championing inclusion, diversity, and equity, and scaling Slalom’s people strategy and operating foundation to support our company’s rapid growth and transformation.

"Lucy embodies Slalom’s core values and fiercely human spirit,” said Rojas. “She will forever be a part of the Slalom family and we’re glad she will continue to advise us as we focus on supporting the employees who deliver meaningful solutions for our customers.”

