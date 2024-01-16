Slalom Appoints Amy Loftus as Chief Customer Officer

Loftus is the company’s first CCO and brings more than 30 years of experience as a consulting leader and business executive

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced Amy Loftus will serve as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. Bringing a wealth of experience and innovation to the position, Loftus will play a pivotal role in steering the company in a recommitment to customer-centricity. Loftus will also continue to serve as President of the US East Region for Slalom.



With a focus on enhancing Slalom's strengths in discovering, designing, and building powerful customer experiences, new ways of working and business model breakthroughs, Loftus will lead new industry investments to help customers adapt and thrive as businesses undergo dynamic changes. Her overarching responsibilities encompass delivering a more consistent and enriched customer journey across the diverse global markets in which Slalom operates.

“Amy's appointment marks a significant milestone for Slalom as we reinforce our commitment to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Her strategic vision and leadership will help us set a new standard for excellence in the professional services industry,” said Brad Jackson, Slalom co-founder and CEO. “Amy is known as an authentic leader, and someone who takes extraordinary care in building close relationships with our customers. She’s the perfect choice to lead us in this next stage of Slalom’s evolution.”

With a focus on the future, Loftus will drive increased investment in industry skills to deeply understand Slalom’s customers' needs and deliver practical, end to end solutions relevant to their operating sectors. Furthermore, she will lead efforts to enhance the company's focus on delivering customer solutions through accelerators that incorporate cutting-edge technologies. These enable Slalom’s customer-centric approach that aligns with the ever-evolving needs of its clients.

“This is a transformative journey for Slalom, with the end goal of empowering all our employees to bring the best of Slalom and help our customers build better tomorrows faster,” said Loftus. “By the end of 2024, the majority of our leaders will be focused on helping their teams drive towards a customer’s specific agenda. By cultivating a culture of organizational excellence, our people will be better equipped to deliver the unmatched level of service that Slalom provides as an industry leader in innovation and growth.”

Loftus has over 30 years of experience working in the consulting and health and life sciences industry sectors in a variety of national and global leadership roles across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to Slalom, she led significant global customer relationships and industry teams at Accenture and was an executive for an award-winning health engagement start-up that went public.

In addition to her professional experience, Loftus is active in her local community and serves on the executive committee of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, the board of Compass Pro Bono and is a Vice Chair on the Board of Trustees of Bryn Mawr College.

