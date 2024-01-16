Trawick International Appoints Industry Veteran Michael Stephens as Chief Actuary

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced the appointment of Michael Stephens as Chief Actuary, effective immediately.



Michael Stephens joins Trawick International’s leadership team at a pivotal time of growth and diversification for the company. He is a seasoned insurance leader with nearly 30 years of experience across diverse lines of international insurance business. Before joining Trawick International, Stephens served in a range of Actuarial roles, most recently as Chief Actuary at Best Doctors Insurance, where he was responsible for all aspects of actuarial work for the company and managed the actuarial cost center, among other responsibilities. Additionally, he held the role of Chief Actuary at BUPA, LATAM, and served in various roles of escalating responsibility during his 13 years at Assurant.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO at Trawick International, commented, “I am delighted to have Michael Stephens join the Trawick team. His appointment underscores our continued commitment to high-quality risk and actuarial integrity. Stephens has a proven track record and possesses the in-depth knowledge and experience needed to enhance how we serve our clients and help drive the company to further success.”

On joining the company, Stephens commented, “Trawick International is known to be forward-thinking and it is exciting to be part of a company that, even after 25 years, has such a growth mindset. I look forward to bringing my experiences in the industry to Trawick’s fast-paced and innovative environment. I see it as the perfect opportunity for us to grow together.”

Florida-based Stephens is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

