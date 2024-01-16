ODW Logistics Merges Contract Logistics and Transportation Management Divisions

--Integrated Operations Delivers Seamless Logistics Solutions, Enhanced Supply Chain Flexibility, and Freight Consolidation for Major Retail Channels--

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national 3PL specializing in integrated logistics solutions, today announced the strategic merger of its Transportation Management business unit with its Contract Logistics business unit. Now under common ownership, this cohesive integration marks a pivotal move to provide clients with an integrated logistics solution, emphasizing operational efficiencies and supply chain transparency.



With a legacy dating back to 1971, ODW Logistics has been a trusted provider of warehousing, distribution, and asset-based transportation solutions, serving leading brands across the United States. In 2009, the company expanded its portfolio through a joint venture, establishing ODW LTS (Logistics Transportation Services) as a prominent freight solution provider specializing in freight management, brokerage, and managed transportation solutions. Now, ODW LTS, co-founded by John Guggenbiller, enters a new chapter by merging seamlessly with ODW Logistics under a unified ownership group, recognized as ODW Logistics, Inc. Having guided ODW LTS through 15 years of remarkable growth, John Guggenbiller is set to retire in 2024.

ODW Logistics CEO, John R. Ness, expressed gratitude for Guggenbiller's leadership and highlighted the exceptional team and culture he cultivated. Ness stated, "As a fully integrated logistics organization, ODW Logistics will continue to provide an elevated level of service to our clients. Merging our transportation management solution with our contract logistics business enables better service and flexibility for our customers, including a compelling freight consolidation program. In October 2023, we opened a 565,000 square foot retail consolidation center that is fully operational.”

Ted Nikolai, President of ODW Logistics, has been named Group President of ODW Logistics and will oversee both business units. Dave Giblin, Vice President of ODW Logistics, has been appointed Executive Vice President to lead the transportation management division.

ODW Logistics is committed to its transportation management offices in Hamilton and Columbus, OH, while also expanding operations into new markets to better serve clients. This strategic merger underscores ODW Logistics' dedication to growth, talent development, and delivering enhanced logistics solutions in an evolving industry landscape.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, the strategic merger, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit www.odwlogistics.com.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.

