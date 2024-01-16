IBFD appoints three new Executive Board members

IBFD, the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members of its Executive Board, effective immediately. The new directors will contribute to the organization's ability to deliver high-quality tax knowledge to its customers across the world.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly appointed board members, Hanita van der Meulen, Wieneke Brandt and Tjerk de Greef, bring a wealth of expertise and diverse perspectives to the table. Hanita van der Meulen joins as the Director of Markets & Clients, Wieneke Brandt assumes the role of Director of Product Management & Delivery, and Tjerk de Greef takes on the position of Director of Tech & Data. Their collective experience in publishing, technology, and international marketing and sales will play a pivotal role in further developing IBFD’s position as the “home of international taxation.”

Jan Maarten Slagter, CEO of IBFD, expressed his enthusiasm for the new directors, stating, “We are dedicated to delivering high quality knowledge and research on international taxation in effective and user-friendly formats. The addition of these highly skilled individuals to our executive board reflects our commitment to doing this in the most customer-focused and innovative ways.”

IBFD would also like to extend its heartfelt gratitude and bid farewell to Maarten Goudsmit, Director Publishing. His hard work and unwavering dedication have significantly contributed to moving the organization forward over the last two decades. As Maarten embarks on a well-deserved retirement, IBFD expresses its sincere appreciation for his contributions and wishes him the very best in all his future endeavours.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training, and information services, IBFD serves corporates, advisors, governments, international organizations and academia in over 150 countries.

