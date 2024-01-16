Rightworks earns seven badges in G2's Winter 2024 report following a year of strong growth and company rebrand

G2 recognition further validates Rightworks’ industry leadership in delivering unparalleled solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals

HUDSON, N.H., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider delivering solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is proud to announce it has been ranked as a “Leader” across six categories for managed hosting providers and earned an above-average usability score in G2’s Winter 2024 Reports. The recognition highlights Rightworks’ industry-leading solutions and steadfast commitment to providing top-tier user experiences for accounting firms and professionals.



G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace—more than 90 million people use its authentic and verified peer reviews every year to make informed software decisions. Products placed in the leader quadrants are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores, and this quarter less than 3% earned a G2 Leader badge.

In the winter 2024 report, Rightworks scored top recognition across seven G2 categories, including:

Leader — Grid® for Managed Hosting Providers

Leader — Small-Business Grid® for Managed Hosting Providers

Leader — Mid-Market Grid® for Managed Hosting Providers

Leader — Americas Grid® for Managed Hosting Providers

Leader — Small-Business Americas Grid® for Managed Hosting Providers

Leader — Mid-Market Americas Grid® for Managed Hosting Providers

Best Usability — 96% above-average usability score

The latest recognition from G2 follows a year of strategic growth and change for Rightworks. In October, the company rebranded to unify accounting profession staples Right Networks, Rootworks and Transaction Pro, and in November, it announced the acquisition of Tech 4 Accountants, a security-focused managed service provider for accounting firms and small and medium-sized businesses. Rightworks now combines best-in-class technology, thought leadership and community engagement tools to create a unique offering that enables accounting firms and professionals to build modern, sustainable and profitable businesses.

“Rightworks has continued to evolve so we can deliver on our mission to help drive the accounting profession forward by providing secure, advanced and easy-to-use solutions and services anchored in dedicated, expert support,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “Our latest recognition from G2 further substantiates the exceptional value we offer by providing all our expertise, solutions and communities in one space so our customers can build modern practices that thrive in 2024 and beyond.”

About Rightworks

Rightworks is the only intelligent cloud provider offering a unified portfolio of advanced technology solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Access to our always-here firm improvement community—Rightworks Academy—amplifies the value. Our customers partner with Rightworks to modernize and elevate their firms, protect client data, and maximize revenue potential.

