Genealogical Memoir Reveals Hundreds of Years of Lies and False Narratives With In-Depth Discussion Questions

Newly Released From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you know where your family comes from? What about the lies they’ve told that perpetuate to this day?

When Marie began to research her genealogy 20 years ago, she expected to find information about her proud Native American history. She didn’t intend to find that she was related to the likes of Columbus, Mary Magdalene, and Shakespeare.

As exciting as it was to discover her lineage to some of history’s “greats,” it was equally disturbing when she unearthed the frightening reality that some of her ancestors were not only victimized, but also oppressors of their own people. They had even contributed to the false narratives passed down to this day!

In Black, Red, Yellow, and White Lies Still Matter: To Fix the House My Great-Grandfathers and Grandmothers Built, Marie works to set the record straight for both her family and human history.

Black, Red, Yellow, and White Lies Still Matter: To Fix the House My Great-Grandfathers and Grandmothers Built is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Marie Mercado Machado

Instagram: mariemercado90

TikTok: @mariemercadomacha

Website: https://www.shocktheworld.biz/

About the Author:

Marie Arruda-Machado (Lopez-Sotomayor-Guzman-Manrique-GOYA-Nunez-Barcelona-Martinez-Quintanilla-Perez) Medici is a special education teacher of 20+ years and a writer of books and songs since her teen years and of poetry since childhood. As a multicultural and multiracial disabled American veteran, Marie was an honoree and marched in the procession for the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, in November 2022. When not teaching or writing, Marie is an avid collector and enjoys doing arts and crafts, woodworking, reading, conducting genealogical research, and traveling with her family, whom she adores. She has three lovely children and two beautiful grandchildren.

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com