Openly Partners with Bees360 to Enhance Property Inspections

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bees360 , provider of drone-assisted property inspection services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is announcing a new partnership with Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider sold exclusively by independent agents.



Openly’s adoption of Bees360’s state-of-the-art technology is poised to further streamline insurance claims property inspections and support the company’s policyholders. As the insurance industry continues to evolve technologically, policyholders increasingly expect streamlined, precise, and rapid claims inspections, setting a higher standard for how losses are evaluated. This partnership ushers in a new era of claims inspections and will ensure swift, well-informed decision-making that supersedes the human element of subjectivity.

“This partnership underscores the shared vision of Openly and Bees360 in pushing the boundaries of technological innovation within the insurance industry, ultimately benefiting insurance agents, policyholders, and the industry as a whole,” said Gina Reyes, Vice President of Claims at Openly . “We look forward to working alongside Bees360 to continue to deliver an efficient and transparent homeowners insurance experience for both agents and customers alike.”

Bees360’s drone and proprietary AI technology delivers a revolutionary claims inspection experience that improves accuracy and efficiency with precision in every pixel. Oftentimes the severity of wind & hail damage can be overlooked or misrepresented. Leveraging the technology advancements delivered by Bees360 mitigates those risks and provides a more reliable assessment.

“Our partnership with Openly advances the prior boundaries inherent to property inspections in the insurance sector,” said Andy Liu, founder & CEO at Bees360 . “By combining Openly's expertise with our drone-enabled, AI technology, we are confident in setting a new industry standard, delivering efficiency and accuracy in property assessments.”

About Openly

Openly is a premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2023, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and Inc. Best Workplace. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .