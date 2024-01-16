2024 United States Mint Congratulations Set Available January 16

Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 United States Mint (Mint) Congratulations Set (product code 24RF) will be available for purchase beginning on January 16, 2024, at noon EST. The set is priced at $82. Production is limited to 55,000 sets, and orders are limited to three sets per household.

The Congratulations Set is a unique gift item to celebrate any special occasion or milestone. The presentation folder containing a 2024-dated American Eagle Silver Proof Dollar marks the occasion with the silver dollar bearing the “W” mint mark of the United States Mint at West Point.

The coin’s obverse (heads) displays renowned sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s classic design featuring the full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

The coin’s reverse (tails) displays a rendition of a majestic bald eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra created the reverse design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted.

This product is included in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the 2024 United States Mint Congratulations Set (product code 24RF), visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/congratulations-set-2024-24RF.html.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 16, 2024, at noon EST.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit https://www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for information about shipping options.

Subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram. # # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Public Affairs United States Mint (202) 354-7222 inquiries@usmint.treas.gov