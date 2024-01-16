Swipesum Optimizes Payment Solutions for NP Digital Marketing Agency with Streamlined Transactions

Leading payment consultancy enables award-winning agency to fully integrate payments, accelerate deposit times, and eliminate excess labor

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipesum, a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy, is bringing customized payment solutions to NP Digital, a global digital marketing agency, through a comprehensive team of industry experts and a unique AI-powered solution, Staitment, which reviews and uncovers hidden processing fees within merchant statements in seconds.



After implementing Netsuite, NP Digital’s digital ecosystem struggled to communicate cross-functionally. There were time-consuming manual checks that needed to be performed, payments were still processing in the CRM, and deposits would take several days to process, limiting cash flow. Since onboarding with Swipesum in November 2023, the agency has significantly accelerated its ability to process ACH and credit card payments. ACH processing for electronic checks previously lingered on hold for five to seven days. With Swipesum’s help, NP Digital can process transactions on the same day.

“At Swipesum, we always find the right fit for our customers, whether that means switching payment processors altogether or bringing negotiations back to the table with their current providers,” said Swipesum Co-founder and CEO Michael Seaman. “In this case, we saw the detrimental impact NP Digital’s disjointed ecosystem was having on the company’s ability to process transactions, gather necessary data and see this revenue in real-time. Our customized solution enabled NP Digital to integrate the company’s ERP and payment processing into Netsuite’s platform seamlessly.”

As an independent payments consultancy, Swipesum monitors current processor relationships for various industry transactions and negotiates on behalf of its client to source the most competitive processing rate. To date, NP Digital’s accounting team alone is saving two hours a day on manually recording payment transactions in Netsuite.

“We’ve experienced incredible benefits since connecting with Swipesum, from nearly non-existent processing holds to increased efficiency in gathering customer payment data,” said Denise Easter of NP Digital. “The Swipesum team has been there through every step of the implementation process, ensuring that we succeed. We wish we had come to the experts at Swipesum sooner.”

For more information, please visit www.swipesum.com or www.swipesum.com/staitment.

About Swipesum

Swipesum is a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy delivering innovative auditing solutions to businesses nationwide. Swipesum acts as a company’s Chief Payments Officer, combining industry knowledge, AI and proprietary software to create a transparent payments strategy that optimizes payment processing fees. The team of expert consultants provides 24/7 assistance and continued monitoring to return the budgetary power back to the business owner. Visit swipesum.com for more information.

About NP Digital

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 18 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

