NMSDC Establishes Foundation Leadership Circle to Advance Business Diversity in the Philanthropic Sector

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) recently announced the creation of the Foundation Leadership Circle (FLC), a coalition of public and private foundations dedicated to advancing supplier and business diversity in the philanthropic sector. Thanks in part to the input of Roshell R. Rinkins, chief DEI officer and vice president of grants administration at the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, NMSDC is establishing the FLC to provide thought leadership on foundation procurement opportunities, engagement, and initiatives impacting minority business development to create a more equitable and inclusive economy.

"As a dedicated advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, I am thrilled to be part of the Foundation Leadership Circle,” said Rinkins. “Through the FLC, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for minority business enterprises, thereby enriching our communities and fostering a truly inclusive economy. The path to full equitable representation in supplier networks is long, but with collaborative efforts and shared vision, we can achieve substantial and sustainable change."

Members of the FLC must commit to fostering inclusivity by diversifying their supplier pool to include ethnic minority suppliers.

“NMSDC has a long history of advocating for supplier and business diversity in corporate America, however, we also know that if we are going to accelerate MBE growth and create long-lasting, generational wealth for communities of color, this work must extend to the philanthropic sector,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire. “I believe the Foundational Leadership Circle is an essential step towards accomplishing this goal and I look forward to partnering with members of this community as we build a brighter, more inclusive future,” she added.

NMSDC is hosting a series of informational webinars for interested foundations. Click here to register.

Learn more about the Foundational Leadership Circle, including how your organization can join, by contacting NMSDC Senior Director of Member Success Charmaine Jackson at Charmaine.Jackson@nmsdc.org.

About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

Jered Weber
National Minority Supplier Development Council
701.388.7283
jered.weber@nmsdc.org

