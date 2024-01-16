Label Demand in the United States to Reach US$ 21.9 Billion by 2033 as Pharmaceutical Firms Look for Advanced Protective Measures | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing availability of smart, sustainable, and self-adhesive labels is expected to boost the market growth of labels in the United States over the forecast period. Label demand in the US is forecast to approach US$ 15.7 billion in 2023. Growth will be aided by continued expansion of the overall economy as well as increases in manufacturing activity and retail sales

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of labels in the United States are set to be valued at US$ 15.7 billion in 2023 and are projected to reach US$ 21.9 billion by 2033. Sales are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. The business was valued at US$ 15 billion at the end of 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit y-o-y growth of 4.3% in 2023.



The label used in food packaging acquired more than 1/4 th of the space considering end use in 2022. The label ecosystem has recorded a CAGR of 2.7% during the historical period, with a value of US$ 15.0 billion in 2022 from US$ 13.5 billion in 2018.

The consumer buying capability prominently depends upon the quality of the packaging. Manufacturers adopt several strategies for designing the package to enhance consumer satisfaction, thereby increasing sales.

Labels play a critical role in creating brand awareness, product information, and other information, such as usage and restrictions. Due to their adaptability, flexibility, and transparency with any surface and material, manufacturers are adopting pressure-sensitive labels in the ecosystem.

Manufacturers would adopt several customization and printing technologies in the label to enhance the aesthetics and quality of packaging and improve growth. The pharmaceutical sector is a key consumer of labels in the United States.

The business has experienced growth post-pandemic due to the adoption of vaccines and the innovation of several protective measures against the outrage. The presence of key pharmaceutical manufacturers and research and development institutions further improves consumption and transportation across the country.

As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), new drugs should include labels with information on usage, age restrictions, temperature restrictions, brand name, ingredient information, and regulatory information.

The chemical sector deals with manufacturing, storing, transporting, and consuming several chemicals. A handful of these chemicals stored and consumed adhere to strict protective measures.

Chemicals vulnerable to air, moisture, and other environmental factors are susceptible to getting contaminated easily. Labels that provide safety information, storage information, direction of use, and other security measures can help consumers avoid issues generated by the use due to lack of awareness.

The United States chemical sector is anticipated to expand through 2033 due to the economic advancement in the country. The country is the hub for the production of several chemicals for military purposes, day-to-day purposes, and other industrial purposes.

The growth of the chemical sector would increase the consumption of packaging as it is mandatory for transporting and consuming chemicals. This will increase the consumption of labels, and stringent regulations further improve the growth.

The growing adoption of digital printing increased the consumption of sleeve labels. Digital printing technology provides advantages over other printing technologies in several factors, such as cost, time, and lower barrier requirements to end in the packaging sector. Sleeve labels used in beverage bottles and containers are required for aesthetic design and coloring options to ensure consumer satisfaction.

The global labels market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 41.75 billion by 2023, experiencing a steady growth at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. Furthermore, it is anticipated to attain a market size of US$ 67.36 billion by the conclusion of 2033

Key Takeaways from the United States Label Business Report-

In the United States, West is predicted to lead during the forecast period, creating a revenue of US$ 5.5 billion by 2023.

by 2023. Midwest is anticipated to expand in the United States with a CAGR of 5% in the evaluation period.

in the evaluation period. Plastic labels are set to lead during the anticipated period across the United States, generating a revenue of US$ 11.7 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Aluminium label is expected to be growing with a CAGR of 1% by 2033.

by 2033. Branding label is predicted to be the leading segment in the United States label space, offering a financial potential of US$ 3.6 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Healthcare will be the leading end-use segment and gain a monetary potential of around US$ 600.0 million by 2033.

“The pharmaceutical sector is adopting labels to meet rigorous regulatory standards for the storage, consumption, and transportation of several drugs and medical equipment. This trend is driven by the need to ensure compliance with strict regulatory requirements imposed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),”- says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

CCL Industries

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Huhtamki Oyj

Multi Colour Corporation

Amcor Plc

Mondi Plc

Brady Corporation

UPM Rafklatac

Edward Label Inc.

Walle Corporation

Weber Packaging Inc.



are the leading players. The Tier 1 players in the ecosystem hold 5 to 10% of the total United States label space.

Renowned players are gaining value by developing innovation and label business advancements. Recent activities and mergers implemented by the leading players in the ecosystem are:

In July 2023 , Huhtamki OYJ invested US$ 30 million in Texas for the establishment of its new manufacturing facility.

, Huhtamki OYJ invested US$ 30 million in Texas for the establishment of its new manufacturing facility. In April 2023 , SATO announced the launch of the CT4-LX-HC, its new smart 4-inch label printer for the healthcare sector.

, SATO announced the launch of the CT4-LX-HC, its new smart 4-inch label printer for the healthcare sector. In June 2023, UPM Raflatac launched Rêverie 3, a collection of wine, spirits, and beverage label materials with recycled fibers.



United States Label Industry Outlook by Category:

By Material:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others (PA, EVOH)

Paper Kraft Paper Recycled Paper

Aluminum



By Product:

Pressure Sensitive Label

Shrink Label

Stretch Label

Wet Glue Label

Others (In-mold, Pre-gummed)



By Label Category:

Warning/Security Label

Equipment Asset Label

Weatherproof Label

Branding Label

By Ink Type:

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-based

Others (Bio-based, Oil-based)

By Printing Technology:

Flexographic

Digital

Gravure

Offset

Letterpress



By End Use:

Food Bakery and Confectionery Dairy Baby Food Chilled/Frozen Food Others (Snacks, Pet Food)

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Healthcare Medical Devices Medical Supplies Pharma and Biological

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Chemicals

Automobile

Other Industrial

By Sub-region:

Northeast

Southwest

West

Southeast

Midwest



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

