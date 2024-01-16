Safe and Green Development Corp Provides Xene AI Software Expansion Plans

MIAMI, Fla, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SG Devco” or the “Company”) and Majestic World Holdings (“MWH”), a real estate technology firm and owner of the Xene AI Software platform (“XENE Platform”), are pleased to announce the roll out strategy for the Xene platform.

Matthew A. Barstow, Majestic World Holdings, LLC CEO & President, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with SGD. Our team has been steadfast in our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions within the real estate sector. The XENE Platform, empowered by state-of-the-art AI technology, is expected to transform the real estate landscape. This innovative platform is designed to facilitate a decentralized and interconnected ecosystem, bringing together a diverse array of participants including banks, financial institutions, home builders, clients, real estate agents, service providers, gig economy workers, and insurance companies. This integration creates a unified, AI-optimized network, streamlining processes and fostering synergies across the real estate value chain. Phase 1 of the launch unveils an innovative, comprehensive REO platform. This platform consolidates every facet of the REO process into a single, integrated portal."

“Our beta launch in late 2023 was a resounding success, attracting nearly 300 licensed real estate agent members in under eight hours. Post-launch, we garnered an impressive waiting list of nearly 500 licensed real estate agents and over 100 active real estate investors. The proposed transaction with SGD, coupled with our established track record and forthcoming technological advancements, positions 2024 as a landmark year for both organizations. We believe we are poised to redefine industry standards, offering time and resource savings that are unprecedented in the realm of real estate. Xene is designed to be Real Estate Reinvented,” concluded Mr. Barstow.

David Villarreal, President & CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation, stated, “We are extremely happy to announce the nationwide roll out the Xene platform in the coming weeks through a comprehensive sales and marketing program. We believe this partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to accelerate our ambitious plans. Matthew and his team have developed an all-encompassing technology that we feel has already proven itself invaluable in all facets of real estate.”

The XENE Platform, powered by advanced AI technology, has the goal of creating a decentralized real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment. This development is expected to significantly save time and resources for all parties involved. The XENE Platform is designed to streamline property transactions and offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional buyers' agent models.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s factories operated by Safe & Green Holdings’ SG Echo subsidiary. More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com .

