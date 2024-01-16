No commercial trash or residential recycling service

Dangerously low temperatures have resulted in impacts to solid waste collections on Tuesday, January 16, and may lead to potential impacts later in the week.

Recycling and commercial solid waste routes will not be serviced on Tuesday, January 16. The City intends to resume the routes the next day, Wednesday, January 17.

Residential trash service will continue on the holiday service schedule, and commercial services will resume at the next regularly scheduled pick up. Any changes to this schedule or service will be communicated as soon as possible.

Current winter weather conditions have caused equipment issues for the City of Lawrence and the landfill. Both services need to be operational for successful solid waste collection.

We will continue to update residents on the status of solid waste operations as this weather continues.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.