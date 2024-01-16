DIAGNOS Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yves-Stéphane Couture as Chief Operating Officer. As part of his duties, Mr. Couture will be responsible for the continuous development of our flagship product CARA as well as its commercialization worldwide.



Mr. Couture joined DIAGNOS in 2017. Since then, he has been a key asset in the development of AI-based solutions used by optometrists and ophthalmologists to detect and classify multiple illnesses through the analysis of fundus pictures as well as retina scans. Yves-Stéphane strongly believes that AI-based solutions is key to solving some of the most important challenges facing healthcare providers in the delivery of care to patients. “By his actions, Yves-Stéphane has shown total dedication to the success of the Corporation and, on behalf of our employees and directors, I wish him the best in his continued efforts to grow our revenues,” said Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS. Mr. Couture’s new role is effective January 15, 2024.

Prior to joining DIAGNOS, Mr. Couture led sales and implementation teams with large IT and telecommunication companies, such as Alcatel-Lucent and Teleglobe, where he was in charge of commercializing and implementing complex infrastructure solutions for health care providers and hospitals. Mr. Couture holds a Bachelor degree in administration from the University of Sherbrooke where he also received a master degree in marketing.

The board of directors of the Corporation has approved a grant of 100,000 stock options to Mr. Couture. The date of the grant is January 15, 2024. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of the stock options has been established at $0.41 per common share. The expiry date to which the stock options can be exercised has been fixed to January 15, 2029.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.



