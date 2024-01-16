SUNMI unveils its latest 3rd Gen Solutions for retail sectors at NRF 2024

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its fifth consecutive showing at the NRF Big Show in New York, the leading business IoT (Internet of Things) company SUNMI has unveiled a series of exciting new products and solutions shown for different sectors simultaneously for the first time.

From its humble first show as a small start up with a booth on the first floor of NRF 2017, SUNMI now occupies an expansive third floor display for its range of digital solutions that are quickly becoming the industry standard. SUNMI’s offerings range from mobile payment terminals, desktop terminals, kiosks, and more digitalization solutions that are indispensable to various businesses improving their efficiency and profitability. This year’s show sees SUNMI unveiling new solutions developed with six different partners, including solutions for fast food, food trucks, restaurants, convenience stores and beauty salons.

The highlight of the show is SUNMI has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to unveil its new Super POS, which features super performance, super energy efficiency, and a super design. This innovative POS system is capable of running both Windows and Android operating systems. SUNMI insights into the market size of POS terminals based on Windows systems, and they will maintain their mainstream market share for a long time. However, merchants have an increasing demand for transforming Windows applications into Android applications.

Art Miller, Vice President of Business Development and Global Head of Retail IoT at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., attended the release ceremony and said, “Qualcomm Technologies has been a leader in enabling Android point of sale (POS) terminals category for the past few years. Now, there is support for multiple operating systems on the same platform, which allows companies like SUNMI to offer a POS terminal with Android and Windows IoT within the same design. Their new SUPER POS terminal is capable of supporting many AI use cases such as product recognition, biometrics, voice UI, and more. Enabling amazing customer experience and operational efficiency for retailers with multiple configurations on one hardware design, SUPER POS is a great breakthrough for the retail industry.”

Of course, the most attractive of the whole show is SUNMI latest 3rd Generation product family. The T3 PRO series smart desktop terminal and the MIX series, including the P3 MIX and V3 MIX, are all making their debut at NRF 2024. Additionally, the newest product member, the D3 MINI in versions 58 and 80 was officially released at the show. But that's not all – the new D3 PRO and P3 also gave audiences a sneak peak with a Pre Launch. SUNMI is also introducing its Hyper Wi-Fi to keep your business connected anywhere, anytime.

The D3 MINI is tailored for convenience stores, food trucks, food stalls, that features a host of speed upgrades from the D2 MINI including processing speeds, barcode scanning, and printing. The D3 MINI also features a primary and secondary display, and has been designed with an even more compact and lightweight body for an improved user experience. The D3 MINI’s larger counterpart, the D3 PRO brings these new upgrades to a larger sized terminal, designed for desktop spaces.

SUNMI’s P3 smart payment terminal is also making its first showing at NRF. As part of this 3rd Generation series, the P3 terminal features an all new elegant and modern design, upgraded processing for faster payments, and complete payment functionality for scanning, swiping, tapping, touching, and more.

In addition to the 3rd Generation products, is the Super POS, which features super performance, super energy efficiency, and a super design. This innovative POS system is based on the ARM architecture with a built-in x86 converter, which can support traditional Windows software. Merchants will be able to enjoy a superior POS experience, benefiting from the low-power, high performance, and thin, light and fashionable solution, which accelerates the cross-platform transformation of POS.

Also on display is the new SUNMI Hyper WiFi that has been designed to handle communications between the growing number of digital devices at businesses. This is one of the most powerful WiFi systems on the market, with a signal range of up to 1km and an automatic Smart Switch to maintain communications on the strongest signal. Hyper WiFi also features new strengthened security and encryption measures.

“These new products feature SUNMI’s industry leading technology and are at the cutting edge of retail payments and digitalization solutions,” noted SUNMI CEO Jack Lin at NRF. “Businesses will quickly see how sleek, easy to use, and reliable these products are for ensuring their smooth and profitable operations.”

These solutions and more can be found at the SUNMI booth Level 3 3165 at NRF 2024.

About SUNMI

SUNMI is a global hardware technology company that specializes in developing cutting-edge hardware devices for a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality, and finance. SUNMI’s devices are designed to help businesses improve their efficiency, security, and customer experience, by offering innovative features such as mobile payments, cloud-based data management, and advanced security measures. With its commitment to quality and innovation, SUNMI is quickly becoming a leader in the hardware technology industry.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Attachments

Shanghai Sunmi Technology Co., Ltd. joy.li@ecoinst.ca