Atsign Revolutionizes Secure Data Exchange with Groundbreaking atProtocol® Patent Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign®, the leading provider of open-source, Networking 2.0 technology, today announced the grant of US Patent No. 11,849,053-B2 for its revolutionary atProtocol®. This patent solidifies Atsign's position as a pioneer in secure and private data exchange, offering a unique solution to the increasingly complex issues of online privacy and data security.

The atProtocol is an open network protocol based on Networking 2.0 principles that provides security and privacy at the protocol level thus eliminating the need for the traditional add-on security layers such as firewalls and VPNs. The atProtocol can be used in conjunction with desktop and mobile apps, IoT devices, enterprise applications, or any other software that uses a network to send and/or receive data. SSH No Ports is a great example of software that utilizes the atProtocol, which allows sysadmins to close port 22 on devices, providing a new level of SSH security.

"With the atProtocol people can build pretty much whatever they can imagine," said Colin Constable, Atsign’s CTO, co-founder, and co-inventor of the atProtocol. "Network security becomes effortless with the atProtocol, which tackles challenges from gateway and IoT protection to private data routing."

"The award of this patent is a significant milestone for Atsign and a testament to the groundbreaking nature of our technology," said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. "The atProtocol not only addresses many of the fundamental issues with the current security technologies, but it also allows the creation of new applications that can seamlessly route data from individuals through multiple companies - protecting privacy and security throughout the entire process."

The key features of the atProtocol, protected by US Patent No. 11,849,053-B2, include:

Eliminates central servers that are often targets for cyberattacks and thus a liability for businesses. Secure Data Routing: All data communication is encrypted at its source and remains so throughout its journey as it moves across networks and organizations. Only authorized recipients can decrypt the data, thus sensitive information is safeguarded from external threats.

The grant of this patent reinforces Atsign's leadership in the Networking 2.0 space and paves the way for a future where privacy and security are an everyday reality for everyone. To learn more about the atProtocol and Atsign's vision for a more secure and private Internet, visit www.atsign.com .

