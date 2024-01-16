NANO Nuclear Energy Sponsors Nuclear Energy Institute 2024 Nuclear Financing Summit Held in New York City

CEO & Head of Reactor Development James Walker to be Closing Keynote Speaker on Opening Day

New York, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("NANO Nuclear"), an emerging microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing proprietary, portable, and clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it is a Co-Host Sponsor the upcoming 2024 Nuclear Financing Summit, hosted by the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI).

To be held at the New York Marriott Marquis in the heart of New York City on January 30–31, 2024, the NEI Nuclear Financing Summit will bring together stakeholders from the financial community, new customers and members of the nuclear technology industries together to generate conversation, connections and create opportunities for attendees, including exploring the investment potential of nuclear energy and technology.

NANO Nuclear Energy’s Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development James Walker will present the Closing Keynote at 4:30pm EST on the opening day, January 30, 2024.

“NEI is delighted to welcome NANO Nuclear as our co-host of the upcoming 2024 Nuclear Financing Summit,” said Maria Korsnick, President and CEO of the Nuclear Energy Institute. “NANO Nuclear’s leadership team comprises capital markets and financing professionals, which makes them a natural fit for the summit. Demand for new nuclear power has been growing rapidly in recent years and the value nuclear provides as the most reliable source of clean energy is finally being recognized by both the public and private sectors. This trend was underscored just last month as world leaders pledged to triple nuclear energy during COP 28. Meeting that pledge is going to require innovative companies, like NANO Nuclear, to lead the way.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Participates and is a Co-Host Sponsor of Nuclear Energy Institute’s Nuclear Financing Summit 2024, to be held on January 30-31, 2024 in New York City

“We are truly excited that NANO Nuclear will be sponsoring and participating in the upcoming NEI 2024 Nuclear Financing Summit,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder and Executive Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This gathering will provide an opportunity to forge enduring impressions, establish collaborations, meet with institutional investors and connect with highly knowledgeable industry experts. We look forward to attending and taking advantage of the opportunities.”

The NEI Nuclear Financing Summit is expected to provide a dynamic platform and opportunity for attendees to actively contribute to the discourse and establish valuable connections at the forefront of nuclear innovation. Attendees are expected to include nuclear industry executives, private equity, family offices and bankers, government representatives and consumers.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the upcoming NEI Nuclear Financing Summit," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy. “It's a chance to explore innovative ideas, share insights, and collaborate on advancing sustainable nuclear energy solutions. Kicking off the new year at this amazing event feels like the perfect start for us, and I'm honored to be the closing keynote speaker on opening day of the summit.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging microreactor technology company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, vertically integrated technology-driven nuclear energy company. NANO Nuclear is led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable clean energy solutions utilizing proprietary novel reactor designs. NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are "ZEUS", a solid core battery reactor, and "ODIN", a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry and providing fuel to power NANO Nuclear's microreactors.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/



For further information, please contact:

Email: Info@NanoNuclearEnergy.com



Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN



NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE



NANO Nuclear Energy TWITTER



NANO Nuclear Energy INSTAGRAM



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", “potential”, "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) nuclear fuel manufacturing submission and the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations; (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and similar risks and uncertainties associated with the business of a start-up business operating a highly regulated industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment