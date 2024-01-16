Daniel Roy, Former CEO of LBP Asset Management and Senior Executive at Generali, Joins Indefi as Senior Advisor

Global asset management strategy consulting firm Indefi sees an opportunity in the pent-up demand for dealmaking

PARIS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indefi , a leading strategy advisor for asset managers worldwide, has welcomed Daniel Roy as Senior Advisor. Roy was formerly CEO of La Banque Postale (LBP) Asset Management, CEO of HSBC Private Bank France and CEO of Natexis Asset Management, which later merged with Ixis Asset Management to become Natixis Investment Managers. Most recently, Roy served as Head of Development at Generali Asset & Wealth Management.



Based in Paris, Roy will advise Indefi’s global asset management clients on a range of growth activities, with a particular focus on inorganic growth in the form of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and strategic partnerships.

“Daniel’s firsthand industry experience and strong network will be invaluable as we expand our offerings across Europe and the U.S., particularly as we see more opportunities to advise on inorganic growth,” said Richard Bruyere, managing partner and co-founder of Indefi. “So many asset managers find M&A elusive or difficult to achieve; Daniel brings the expertise and upstream thinking required to navigate its complexities.”

Roy brings decades of asset management and transaction experience to the role. Throughout his career, Roy has led partnership, acquisition, and reorganization projects, contributing to the growth of the organizations he served.

“I am delighted to join the talented team at Indefi and leverage my many years of asset management experience for the benefit of its clients,” added Roy. “After a long slowdown, there is pent-up demand for dealmaking, and M&A presents a robust opportunity in the years to come. I look forward to providing asset managers with strategic frameworks and guidance as they evaluate and pursue these transactions.”

Roy is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies and holds a PhD in Economics from Paris-Sorbonne University.

Roy’s appointment builds on a growing bench of senior talent at the firm. In September 2023, Indefi announced that Jim McCaughan, former CEO of Principal Asset Management, had joined as U.S. practice leader.

Indefi’s 85+ consultants provide strategic advice to asset managers and general partners, with operations spanning Europe and the U.S.

About Indefi

Indefi is a strategy consulting firm that provides asset managers—from the top 10 largest global firms to boutique and private market specialists—with an actionable roadmap to achieve their growth objectives. Operating across Europe and the U.S., Indefi maintains both a global view and deep local market expertise. The firm’s guidance, grounded in conviction and insight, spans growth strategy, market entry, product development and enhancement, sustainability, and M&A support. For more information, please visit www.indefi.com .

