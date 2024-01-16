Pressure BioSciences’ New Consumer Products Unit Continues Long Sales Relationship with Dominant U.S. Retailer, Launching 2024 with Quarter Million Dollar Shipment in January

Uncle Bud’s, PBIO’s New Consumer Products Business Unit, Kicks Off 2024 with a $252,000 Shipment of Sunburn Soother to One of the World’s Largest Retailers

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including nutraceuticals, food and beverage, health and wellness, cosmetics, biotherapeutics, and more, announced on January 11, 2024 the execution of a definitive agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”, or “APA”) to acquire renowned natural health and wellness leader Uncle Bud’s. Today, the Company announced the beginning of summer season order filling with one of the globe’s leading retailers and a long-standing partner for Uncle Bud’s, with the shipment of a significant $252,000 order for its popular Sunburn Soother.



Upon transaction closing (expected on or before January 19), the combined company plans to become a leading provider of topicals and other consumer products containing oil-based active ingredients (including many vitamins, pain relievers, nutraceutical supplements, and cosmeceuticals). The Company plans to leverage PBIO’s patented UltraShearTM technology platform for nanoemulsification processing to improve many of these products, delivering unparalleled speed of action and effective payload bioavailability, in “green label” preservative-free products with unprecedented long-term stability.

Bruno Schiavi, President of PBIO’s newly created Consumer Products Business Unit, commented: “With over 9 million products sold in the last five years and a vibrant online community of over 865,000 members, Uncle Bud’s is more than a well-known, nationwide, family values brand: it’s a lifestyle. Now, the merger of Uncle Bud’s with PBIO’s revolutionary nanoemulsions technology represents not just a business transaction – it is the birth of a health and wellness revolution.”

Mr. Schiavi continued: “UltraShear presents a tremendous opportunity to make some of our already successful high-performance products even better, as well as to develop and commercialize new, breakthrough consumer products that depend on oil-soluble active ingredients. The key to success in the consumer products field is knowing what the customer wants, having the capability to create that product and the ability to get it to the consumer at a fair price, and then to execute, execute, execute! We have always been good at this; now with the technical assets and expertise of PBIO, we are clearly poised for exciting new growth ahead!”

John Hollister, PBIO’s Director of Marketing and Sales, added: “We are very excited to watch the seasoned commercial team at Uncle Bud’s start applying our innovative UltraShear processing to some of their existing products, as well as the new products they are planning to develop. The fact that they already have highly-acclaimed products on the shelves of some of the biggest retailers in the U.S. is very exciting, as it accelerates our timeline for accessing these discerning customers with PBIO’s growing list of nanoemulsified products. We have been particularly impressed by their consumer insights, and we know that this will translate into many new consumer product successes for us in 2024 and beyond.”

Ric Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, added: “As mentioned in the January 11th press release, we believe the integration of Uncle Bud’s into PBIO will be immediately accretive and a major accelerator to revenue growth, as evidenced by this $252,000 shipment only days after executing the APA. We expect dramatic growth in orders from our newly-formed Consumer Products Business Unit in the coming weeks and months, some far larger than the one just announced, concomitant with an equally impressive growth in orders from the core PBIO product line, specifically from UltraShear.”

About Uncle Bud’s

Officially launched in September 2018 with one hero product, Uncle Bud's has experienced unequivocal growth. As a leader in the Hemp and CBD space, Uncle Bud's takes pride in being Made in America, GMO Free, Cruelty Free and Leaping Bunny Certiﬁed. The full range includes Hemp & CBD products for pain relief, skincare, personal care, and even pet care – all retailing under $45.To learn more about Uncle Bud's visit unclebudshemp.com as well as their associated Instagram: @UncleBuds_Hemp; Facebook: @UncleBuds_Hemp and Twitter: @UncleBuds_Hemp.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI, Uncle Bud’s, and this press release, please click on the following website links:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com www.unclebudshemp.com

