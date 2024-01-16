Submit Release
Constellation Software’s Volaris Group Announces Executive Appointments

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Volaris operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or “CSI”) (TSX: CSU) announced today several changes to the Volaris executive team:

  • Mark Miller will take on the newly created role of Executive Chairman and will continue to oversee the Volaris Operating Group on behalf of Constellation Software. He will continue as a Director and Chief Operating Officer of Constellation, and he will remain Chairman of Lumine Group. Additionally, Modaxo, Volaris Group’s people transport division, will continue to report to Mark.
  • As Executive Chairman of Volaris Mark will continue to drive overall strategy, provide oversight on complex M&A transactions, and support development of senior business leaders.
  • Michael (Mike) Dufton is appointed as Volaris Group CEO. Mike was previously the Managing Director of the Dufton Portfolio inside Volaris Group and will continue as CEO of Vencora.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
jbaksh@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


