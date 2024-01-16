Flash News: OKX to Adjust the Minimum Order Quantities for Several Futures

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 16, 2024.

OKX to Adjust the Minimum Order Quantities for Several Futures



In a continuous effort to improve the trading experience and reduce costs for traders, OKX is set to adjust the minimum order quantities for some perpetual and expiry futures. The update will take place between 6:00 am - 10:00 am UTC on March 14, 2024. Corresponding adjustments to the step size will also be implemented.



The adjustments will affect several trading pairs, including LTC/USDT and SHIB/USDT, among others. For instance, the minimum order quantity for the LTC/USDT trading pair for both the expiry and perpetual futures will be reduced from 1 to 0.1.



This update is a part of OKX's commitment to providing the best possible trading conditions for its users. All traders' activities, including order placement, fund transfers and leverage adjustments, will remain unaffected during the adjustment period for step size and minimum order quantity.



For more information about the specific adjustments and the impact of changes in step size and minimum order quantity, please click here.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



This announcement is provided for informational purposes only; for further information, please refer to OKX's disclaimer.