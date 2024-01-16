Flash News: OKX Wallet and NFT Marketplace Revolutionize Digital Asset Trading with Aptos Digital Asset Standard Support

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of January 16, 2024.

OKX Wallet and NFT Marketplace Revolutionize Digital Asset Trading with Aptos Digital Asset Standard Support

OKX today announced a significant upgrade to its OKX Wallet and NFT Marketplace, marking a new era of efficiency and security for NFT purchasing and selling with full integration of the Aptos Digital Asset Standard.



Key features of the OKX Marketplace upgrade include:

• Support for the Aptos Digital Asset Standard: OKX NFT Marketplace now fully supports the Aptos Digital Asset standard, facilitating seamless transfer, buying, and selling of Aptos V2 NFTs within its wallet and marketplace. This feature extends to both V1 and V2 protocols, ensuring a user-friendly and future-proof experience.

• Aggregated listings for enhanced accessibility: OKX has strategically aggregated listings from renowned NFT platforms on Aptos such as Topaz, Bluemove and Wapal. This one-stop experience allows users to explore a diverse array of NFTs effortlessly within the OKX NFT Marketplace.

• Intuitive search functionality: With enhanced search functionality, users can navigate the expansive OKX NFT Marketplace with ease, finding their desired NFTs efficiently.

• Flexible buying and selling options: To accommodate a variety of NFT buying and selling preferences, the OKX NFT Marketplace supports fixed-price, cross-market and bulk purchases. This flexibility allows users to buy, sell or transfer NFTs according to their unique needs.

• Accessibility across devices: OKX NFT Marketplace ensures accessibility on both mobile and web, allowing users to enjoy the latest features anytime, anywhere.



The Aptos Digital Asset Standard is an innovative token standard that addresses the limitations of previous generations, unlocking a wealth of opportunities for creators, developers and users alike. This innovation signifies the essential evolution of token standards to meet the rapidly changing demands of the blockchain ecosystem. Built on valuable user feedback and extensive research, the Aptos Digital Asset Standard offers unparalleled flexibility and programmability through the avant-gardist Move object model. Unlike its predecessors, it enables creators to adapt their NFTs over time, fostering a dynamic and evolving token ecosystem.



OKX NFT Marketplace also recently enabled support for Aptos inscriptions, allowing users to trade APT-20 inscriptions and other collectibles anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

