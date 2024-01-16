Aerostructures Market to Surpass USD 101.89 Billion by 2030 & Rapid Innovations and Rising Demand Propel
Innovative Aerostructures Market are essential for next-gen aircraft, driving efficiency and sustainability in the aerospace industry
As per the SNS Insider research, The Aerostructures Market Size was value at US$ 57.13 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 101.89 Bn by 2030, With a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗔𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 & 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:
The 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set to achieve unprecedented growth, poised to reach USD 101.89 billion by 2030. This surge is attributed to the soaring demand for new aircraft, technological advancements, and a surge in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector.
The global aerospace industry has seen a significant increase in demand for lightweight, durable, and fuel-efficient aircraft, driving the growth of the Aerostructures Market. Aerostructures are an essential component of modern aircraft, encompassing a wide range of structural elements such as fuselage, wings, and empennage. These components are typically made from advanced materials like carbon fiber composites and titanium alloys to meet the stringent performance requirements of modern aircraft. The increasing emphasis on reducing aircraft weight to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions has further propelled the demand for advanced Aerostructures, driving innovation in materials and manufacturing processes within the industry.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡:
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Aerostructures Market, valued at USD 57.13 billion in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 101.89 billion by 2030. This robust expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Aerostructures, comprising vital components such as wings, fuselages, propulsion systems, and flight control surfaces, play a pivotal role in the aviation landscape. The market's growth is primarily driven by the escalating demand for new aircraft and the specific requirements for additional parts. With an increasing number of passengers worldwide, Aerostructures Companies are intensifying their production efforts, bolstering the aviation hardware market. Aerospace Manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to enhance aircraft performance, leading to a surge in the manufacturing of Aerostructures.
The development of composite materials for aircraft manufacturing is a key catalyst for market growth. Technological advancements enable manufacturers to assess material damage and access aircraft design with precision, contributing to the market's robust performance. Aerostructures are indispensable across various aircraft, from helicopters and fighter planes to commercial and passenger jets. As global military forces invest substantially in enhancing their aircraft fleet size and combat capabilities, the demand for Aerostructures continues to rise.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Airbus SE
• Saab AB
• GKN pic
• Bombardier Inc
• AAR Corp
• Spirit AeroSystems Inc
• Leonardo S.P.A
• Raytheon Technologies Corporation
• Triumph Group Inc
• Elbit Systems Ltd., and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The growing demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) is a significant driver for the Aerostructures Market. UAVs, widely used in consumer, commercial, and military applications, are expected to witness rapid expansion. Innovative Aerostructures, crafted from lightweight composite materials, are being developed to enhance UAV flying performance, range, and endurance. Market players are investing in new technologies and materials, expanding their capabilities in aerodynamics, materials science, and innovative production techniques.
Moreover, the growing trend towards next-generation aircraft, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and electric aircraft, is expected to create new opportunities for the Aerostructures Market. These aircraft often require specialized Aerostructures to accommodate unique design features and operational requirements, leading to a surge in demand for customized and advanced structural solutions. Additionally, the increasing focus on aircraft sustainability and environmental impact is driving the development of Aerostructures that are not only lightweight and durable but also recyclable and eco-friendly. This trend is expected to shape the future of the Aerostructures Market, with manufacturers investing in research and development to create innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry while minimizing environmental impact.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• In the Aerostructures Market, the Fuselage segment dominated in 2022, accounting for the largest market share. The high cost associated with aircraft body structures, particularly fuselage components, contributes significantly to this dominance. The Wings segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, fueled by the increasing demand for composite aircraft wings in new-generation aircraft, resulting in lighter and more efficient aircraft.
• In terms of materials, the Alloys segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by the high demand for alloy materials in major aircraft components.
• However, the Composite Material segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate due to the increasing adoption for aircraft component development. Composite materials offer high design strength, durability, flexibility, and reduced weight, enhancing overall aircraft performance.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Nacelle and Pylon
• Fuselage
• Wings
• Flight Control Surfaces
• Nose
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Metals
• Alloys
• Composite
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Aftermarket
• OEM
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Rotary Wing
• Fixed Wing
𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
• The aerospace industry traditionally relies on metallic alloys, including aluminum, magnesium, nickel, cobalt, and titanium. These materials offer a balance between strength and weight.
• Ongoing research and development aim to enhance the properties of metallic alloys, contributing to their continued use in Aerostructures.
• The shift toward composite materials in aerostructure manufacturing is driven by their unique properties. Composites provide high strength, corrosion resistance, and flexibility in design.
• The aerospace industry's push for fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable aircraft motivates the adoption of composites, contributing to the growth of the Aerostructures Market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
North America, valued at USD 40.34 billion in 2022, is poised to dominate the Aerostructures Market. The presence of top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and a growing market contribute to this dominance. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR, driven by the rising number of OEMs, supportive government initiatives, and increasing defense budgets. Europe, accounting for the second-highest market share, is characterized by a growing demand for composite Aerostructures. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow notably due to government initiatives and the entry of global market players.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• The Aerostructures Marketis set to exceed USD 101.89 billion by 2030, driven by increasing aircraft demand and technological advancements.
• Fuselage components dominate the market, while the Wings segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by the adoption of composite aircraft wings.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Massachusetts Institute of Technology unveils a cost-effective technology to enhance essential aerospace materials.
𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Leonardo SpA partners with Cisco Technology to develop joint technology projects for logistics and transportation solutions.
𝐈𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Heart Aerospace selected as a long-term partner for Air New Zealand's next-gen mission aircraft partnership, facilitating the replacement of the airline's Q300 domestic fleet.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
𝟗. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
𝟏𝟎. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞
𝟏𝟏. 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
𝟏𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
14.1 Competitive Benchmarking
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Recent Developments
14.3.1 Industry News
14.3.2 Company News
14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
𝟏𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
