Flatbread Market: Rising Demand, Health Trends, and Convenience Drive Growth

Flatbread market to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, driven by health-conscious consumers and preference for convenient, frozen options.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Flatbread Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global flatbread market size was valued at $38.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

A flatbread is made with water, flour, and salt and exist in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a spoon or fork, many people use a flatbread to scoop or wrap food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Various types of flatbreads are prepared by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.

Flatbreads are cooked quickly owing to reduced thickness so their color remains light. Furthermore, owing to its widespread geographical distribution and high frequency and regularity of consumption, flatbread has been considered a suitable option for increasing the dietary intake of various vitamins and microelements.

In addition, increase in number of quick service restaurants which is also known as a fast food restaurant have created a positive impact on the consumption of flatbread. This restaurant is usually part of a franchise or restaurant chain operation, which provides standardized ingredients or partially prepared foods. Moreover, increase in attraction of millennials and gen Z toward quick service restaurants owing to the innovation in food products, restaurants, themes, and others result in the growth of the market. In addition, increase in busy lifestyle of the consumers along with rise in disposable income and availability of ready-to-eat food products drive the growth of the flatbread market. However, keeping flatbread moist, soft, and mold-free has been a top issue for the stakeholders. Moreover, flatbreads are also spoiled through microbial growth, oxidation, discoloration, and also due to moisture loss, which results in affecting the flatbread market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

→ Based on product type, the tortilla segment dominated the global market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the flatbread market forecast period.

→ Depending on product type, the others segment accounted for highest share in the flatbread market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

→ By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

→ Region wise, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 from 2019 to 2026.

The key players operating in the Flatbread Market includes Kronos, Kontos Foods Inc., Klosterman Baking Company, Evron Foods Ltd., California Lavash, GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, La Brea Bakery, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Tyson Food Inc. and Nina Bakery Europe

Moreover, factors such as pH, water activity, and moisture content affect the quality of flatbread products, leading to deterioration and contamination, which affect the shelf life. However, manufacturers in the market focus on improving the shelf life of products by using preservatives such as sorbates and benzoates, which have the ability to inhibit yeasts. Moreover, effective packaging helps to preserve the shelf life of flatbread products, which is expected to provide lucrative flatbread market opportunity for the developed and developing region. Furthermore, innovative technologies such as new refrigeration technologies, and modern baking concepts have helped to improve the quality of flatbread products.

The global flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into tortilla, naan, pita, focaccia, fry bread and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into business-to-business and business-to-consumers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

