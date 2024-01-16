SEALSQ, a WISeKey Company, Will Launch SEALCOIN with Google Cloud as a Technology Provider

Davos, Switzerland , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Davos, Switzerland - January 16, 2024: SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the launch of SEALCOIN.AI with Google Cloud as a technology provider. SEALSQ is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company. SEALCOIN is a digital token and an advanced cryptocurrency protocol, offered by SEALSQ which focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. SEALCOIN is designed to establish a robust economy specifically for billions of internet-driven devices, enabling them to exchange not just data but also currency seamlessly. SEALSQ has an install base of over 1.6 billion semiconductors that will gradually benefit from the SEALCOIN.

Introducing SEALCOIN: A Revolution in IoT and Cryptocurrency

SEALCOIN, representing a significant leap forward in the IoT industry, is a revolutionary cryptocurrency protocol tailored for the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) economy. It facilitates seamless data and currency exchanges among billions of internet-connected devices, enabling IoT structures from various companies to interact autonomously. This innovation transcends conventional currency exchange, establishing a complex network of IoT-enabled transactions and services.

SEALCOIN: Reshaping M2M Payments and IoT Communications

While individual traders can engage with SEALCOIN as with other cryptocurrencies, its core value lies in transforming economic operations and communications within IoT devices. The introduction of SEALCOIN marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of M2M payments, reshaping the digital transaction landscape in the IoT sphere.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, noted, “The usage of the Google Cloud for the deployment of SEALCOIN will accelerate the development of the SEALSQ platform all together. In a groundbreaking development, SEALSQ is taking a significant step forward in the world of digital finance (DeFi) and IoT with its advanced cryptocurrency protocol, SEALCOIN. This innovative protocol is designed to establish a robust economy specifically for billions of internet-driven devices, enabling them to exchange not just data but also currency seamlessly.”

SEALCOIN is more than just a digital token. SEALCOIN represents the dawn of a new Machine-to-Machine (M2M) decentralized and tokenized economy. Here, IoT structures from various companies can interact and leverage services and products from one another autonomously, without human intervention. This capability extends beyond mere currency transactions, as it fosters a complex network of services and payments within the IoT web.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

