Global Digital Video Advertising Market Analysis: From Market Size to Competitive Landscape - 2031

Digital Video Advertising Market Type

The increase in global penetration of smartphones and internet usage impacts the growth of the digital video advertising market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the digital video advertising market was valued at $53.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $712.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% from 2021 to 2031.

Digital video advertising is the process of displaying ads either inside online video content usually before, during, or after a video stream, known as pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll or as standalone ads. In addition, the majority of video ads are bought, sold and displayed programmatically using various targeting methods and may also include interactive elements.

Furthermore, the increase in usage of digital media and growing adoption from the e-commerce sector is boosting the growth of the digital video advertising market. In addition, the increase in global penetration of smartphones and the internet is positively impacting the growth of the digital video advertising market. However, the risk of security incidents on networks and the high costs of digital video advertising is hampering the digital video advertising market growth. On the contrary, rising innovations in the digital advertising Industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the digital video advertising market forecast.

The digital video advertising market share is prominently held by the retail industry segment, varying across different industry verticals. This dominance stems from the ability of brands and marketers within the retail sector to utilize cookies for identifying and analyzing search results, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of consumer needs and preferences. Notably, the media and entertainment segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the widespread integration of social media platforms, enabling media houses to extend their content distribution through digital content licensing and production rights.

Geographically, North America took the lead in the digital video advertising market size in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position owing to a high prevalence of smartphone usage. However, significant growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of smart devices, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and social media platforms.

The digital video advertising market demonstrated stability amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisers increasingly turned to digital video advertising as technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors became more prominent. Additionally, the pandemic accelerated the shift from traditional cable and satellite TVs to alternative platforms such as computers, mobile phones, OTT media platforms, and social media applications. This transition has not only allowed advertisers to enhance their service delivery methods but also created new revenue streams for marketers and broadcasters.

Moreover, the pandemic prompted changes in model performance, necessitating continuous monitoring and validation to address various risks. This shift contrasts with static validation and testing methods, driving the evolution of advanced technology models.

The incorporation of advanced technologies such as AI and other digital models is enhancing various facets of companies, including perception, reasoning, learning, and problem-solving capabilities akin to the human mind. This advancement aids in the detection and prediction of risks, consequently propelling market growth. A notable example is the collaboration between Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese technology corporation, and Wavemaker, a South Africa-based media company's regional division, which unveiled an innovative digital advertising platform in July 2021 for the introduction of HUAWEI Ads.

Huawei's Digital Platform, designed for digital transformation, leverages AI, video, big data, and security to address data convergence, operational challenges, and create new business value. Furthermore, the anticipation of collaborations between public and private entities to establish ecosystems for data sharing across various use cases under a unified regulatory and cybersecurity framework is expected to present lucrative opportunities for global market expansion.

The key players profiled in the digital video advertising market analysis are Advertise.com, Conversant Solutions, LLC., Tremor International Ltd., SpotX Inc, Viant Technology LLC, Legacy Pro Co LLC, MultiVisionDigital, PubMatic, Inc., WebFX, and Levitate Media, LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital video advertising industry.

