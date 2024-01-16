Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Joins Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source and now the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has joined as a community member. As a leading technological solution provider and the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, Foxconn is reinforcing its commitment to open source.



“Advances in design and manufacturing propel ongoing innovation within the electronics and components industries. A key driver of these new capabilities is open source technology. Open source enables companies to share foundational technology while they invest in powerful, differentiating features and capabilities higher in the technology stack,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As a global leader in the development and manufacturing of electronics and technology solutions, we are pleased that Foxconn is committed to patent non-aggression in open source.”

“Foxconn continuously looks for ways to integrate advances into the design and manufacturing of smart consumer electronics, cloud and networking equipment, computing devices and components, among others,” said Mick Lim, Director of Foxconn IP Affairs Division. “We are pleased to join the Open Invention Network and support its role in protecting open source.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Foxconn

Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE:2317) is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking in the top 30 among the Fortune Global 500. In 2022, revenue totaled TWD6.62 trillion (approx. USD220 billion or EUR200 billion). The Group’s market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and others. The Group operates 173 campuses across 24 countries and is one of the world’s largest employers with over a million employees during peak manufacturing season. The Group has expanded its capabilities into the development of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics, and three key technologies – next-generation communications technology, AI, and semiconductors – which are key to driving its long-term growth strategy. It is dedicated to championing environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises. To learn more, visit www.honhai.com

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,800 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.



