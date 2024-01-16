TSplus Corp. and MSPAA Join Forces as Premier Partners to Revolutionize MSP Solutions
Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals.
According to Mordor Research, the managed services market will grow to $274 billion by 2026, up from $152 billion in 2020.
TSplus Corp., a leading provider of remote access and advanced security solutions, proudly announces its endorsement and partnership with the MSPAA.
TSplus Corp., a leading provider of remote access and advanced security solutions, proudly announces its endorsement and partnership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TSplus, solidifying its commitment to delivering cutting-edge remote access and security solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the United States.
— Jay Hosseinian - US Director
TSplus, founded in 2007, has been at the forefront of the industry with a singular focus on making applications and data secure and easily accessible worldwide. The company's comprehensive suite of software products has empowered millions of users globally, providing seamless remote access solutions.
MSPAA, the Managed Service Providers Association of America, is a prominent organization dedicated to promoting excellence and collaboration within the MSP community. Through its endorsement of TSplus, MSPAA recognizes the exceptional quality and reliability of TSplus solutions, acknowledging their effectiveness in enhancing the capabilities of managed service providers.
Jay Hosseinian, Director of TSplus Corp., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be endorsed by the MSPAA. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to make the world's apps and data secure and easy to access. By partnering with MSPAA, we aim to further empower Managed Service Providers with our advanced remote access and security solutions, ensuring they can deliver top-notch services to their clients."
As an endorsed partner, TSplus Corp. will actively engage with MSPAA to share industry insights, best practices, and innovative solutions. This partnership will facilitate a robust exchange of knowledge and resources between TSplus and MSPAA members, fostering a collaborative environment for the mutual benefit of the MSP community.
About TSplus Corp.:
TSplus Corp. has been a pioneer in providing secure and efficient remote access solutions since 2007. With a steadfast commitment to making applications and data accessible on any device, anywhere, at any time, TSplus has earned a reputation for delivering reliable and user-friendly solutions to a global user base. The company's suite of software products encompasses remote access and advanced security features, ensuring a comprehensive approach to secure application delivery.
For more information about TSplus, visit https://www.tsplus.net
About MSPAA: the MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
For more information about the MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net
Jay Hosseinian
TSplus Corp.
