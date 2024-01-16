CHARLENE IGNACIO APPOINTED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT MSPAA, BRINGING EXPERTISE AS A SIX SIGMA CERTIFIED "MSP WHISPERER"
Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals.
According to Mordor Research, the managed services market will grow to $274 billion by 2026, up from $152 billion in 2020.
Known as the "MSP Whisperer," Charlene Ignacio brings a unique skill set to her role, a testament to her commitment to excellence and process optimization.
BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Charlene Ignacio as its Chief Marketing Officer. Charlene joins the MSPAA with a wealth of experience and a distinguished reputation in the industry.
Known as the "MSP Whisperer", Charlene Ignacio brings a unique skill set to her role, having earned her Six Sigma certification, a testament to her commitment to excellence and process optimization. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in the managed services sector, Charlene is poised to lead MSPAA's marketing initiatives to new heights.
In addition to her Six Sigma certification, Charlene is an esteemed international speaker and author, sharing her insights and expertise on the global stage. Her ability to communicate complex ideas in a clear and compelling manner has made her a sought-after thought leader in the managed service provider community.
"Charlene Ignacio's appointment as Chief Marketing Officer marks an exciting chapter for MSPAA," said David Jooste, President at MSPAA. "Her unique combination of Six Sigma expertise, marketing acumen, and international influence will undoubtedly elevate our Association and bring added value to our members."
Charlene's strategic vision and dedication to innovation align seamlessly with MSPAA's commitment to advancing the managed service provider industry. Her role will encompass driving marketing initiatives, fostering collaboration within the community, and further establishing MSPAA as a leading authority in the ever-evolving landscape of managed services.
"I am honored to join the MSPAA team as Chief Marketing Officer," said Charlene Ignacio. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion for the industry to contribute to the association's growth and success. Together, we will continue to empower and support managed service providers across the nation."
About MSPAA: MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
