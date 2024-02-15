Balanced Obedience Launches Comprehensive Online Dog Training Course

Balanced Obedience Logo Happy dogs trained using the Balanced Obedience approach

Balanced Obedience launches two online courses for dog training without food bribes or shock collars, using balanced methods to foster obedient, joyful pets.

I feel so confident bringing him outside, and now I know the best way to deal with behaviors that I don't want him to have. It was 100% worth the investment and I would do it again in a heartbeat.” — Rebecca K.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balanced Obedience is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking online dog training courses: the Online Doggie Bootcamp Course and the Online Puppy Makeover Course. These programs are designed to transform a canine companion into a well-mannered, obedient, and joyful family member.

Balanced Obedience's Online Doggie Bootcamp course is a testament to over 37 years of dog training expertise, now available easily online from anywhere. This comprehensive online dog training program is tailored to help dog owners understand and rectify a broad spectrum of behavioral issues. With over 37 detailed video lessons, the course covers everything from basic commands to addressing complex behaviors like aggression and separation anxiety.

Victoria, a satisfied client, shares her experience: "Sabrina Clark is a wonderful trainer. Her influence on me and my dog changed our lives forever! I will always be grateful for her influence on me and my dachshund, Pepper." This is just one of the many testimonials that speak to the transformative power of Balanced Obedience's methods.

What sets this course apart is its balanced training approach, focusing on the language of commands, verbal praise, and physical touch, rather than relying on food bribes or physical correction. It's a method that has successfully trained over 10,000 dogs, ensuring a well-mannered, well-behaved pup.

For those with new puppies, the Online Puppy Makeover Course provides a structured, in-depth program to help puppy owners through every step of puppy training, from basic obedience to identifying and addressing specific behavioral issues early on.

This online puppy training is not just about teaching commands and corrections; it's about building a lasting, valued relationship between an owner and their dog. It tackles common issues like leash pulling, ignoring commands, and inappropriate barking or jumping, turning problematic behaviors into past anecdotes.

The effectiveness of the courses is in large part due to Sabrina Clark, the program creator, and certified dog trainer who has a background in Zoology and Psychology. With over 37 years of dog training experience, Sabrina and her team blend scientific knowledge with practical, proven training techniques, ensuring a comprehensive approach to dog training. The courses are designed to be flexible and accessible, allowing an owner to train their dog anytime, anywhere, fitting effortlessly into their busy schedule.

Another client, Stacy expresses her gratitude: " I couldn't be happier with the results of Delta's 3 week Doggie Boot Camp. She listens, is calm and I can include her in all our family activities - stress free and Delta is as fun loving as ever!" These stories reflect the real-life impact of the training, showcasing the effectiveness and adaptability of the Balanced Obedience training methods.

Balanced Obedience is committed to client satisfaction, offering a no-questions-asked refund policy if the training does not meet their expectations. This commitment is echoed in the hundreds of glowing testimonials from dog owners who have seen transformative results. The community's endorsement and the satisfaction guarantee are testaments to the effectiveness and impact of Balanced Obedience's training methods, making it a trusted choice for dog owners seeking a harmonious relationship with their pets.

Whether you're dealing with a stubborn pup or an old dog set in their ways, Balanced Obedience's Doggie Bootcamp Online Course and Online Puppy Makeover Course are the keys to a happier, more harmonious home. Say goodbye to the days of frustration and embarrassment, and hello to a well-behaved canine companion.

For more information or to enroll in the courses, visit Balanced Obedience's Online Puppy Makeover and Doggie Bootcamp Online Course. Online service dog training is available as well.

About Balanced Obedience

Balanced Obedience is a premier dog training service founded by Sabrina Clark, dedicated to helping dog owners establish and nurture strong, lasting bonds with their dogs, without the use of food bribes or shock collars. Balanced Obedience offers training programs and services for puppies, adult dogs, and service dogs. With a focus on balanced training methods, Balanced Obedience has helped thousands of dogs and their owners achieve a peaceful and obedient household.