Beaconsfield Historic House announces winter concert series

CANADA, January 15 - Beaconsfield Historic House will be presenting a limited series of 10 concerts at the facility’s Double Drawing Room.

The fundraising event promises an intimate musical experience, with only 15 tickets available for each show.

“Don't miss this amazing opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of music in a setting like no other,” said Nick Longaphy, site director of Beaconsfield Historic House. “We are very delighted the showcase the wealth of musical talent we have here on PEI.”

Here is the schedule of performances:

January 19: Joce Reyome

January 26: Aaron Comeau

February 2: Harmony Wagner & Rob Drew

February 9: Natalie Williams Calhoun

February 16: BILF & Lottie Max

February 23: Kelley Mooney

March 1: Vhikthør Vhølkhem

March 8: Christina MacLean & Robin Anne Ettles

March 15: Julie Pellissier-Lush

March 22: Lucy Farrell

For tickets visit peimuseum.ca

Proceeds from the concert series will directly support Beaconsfield Historic House in its work to preserve history and promote the arts in Charlottetown.

Media contact:

Camellia Nguyen

Communication and Fundraising Coordinator

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation

(902) 368-5537

cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca