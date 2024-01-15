Beaconsfield Historic House announces winter concert series
CANADA, January 15 - Beaconsfield Historic House will be presenting a limited series of 10 concerts at the facility’s Double Drawing Room.
The fundraising event promises an intimate musical experience, with only 15 tickets available for each show.
“Don't miss this amazing opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of music in a setting like no other,” said Nick Longaphy, site director of Beaconsfield Historic House. “We are very delighted the showcase the wealth of musical talent we have here on PEI.”
Here is the schedule of performances:
- January 19: Joce Reyome
- January 26: Aaron Comeau
- February 2: Harmony Wagner & Rob Drew
- February 9: Natalie Williams Calhoun
- February 16: BILF & Lottie Max
- February 23: Kelley Mooney
- March 1: Vhikthør Vhølkhem
- March 8: Christina MacLean & Robin Anne Ettles
- March 15: Julie Pellissier-Lush
- March 22: Lucy Farrell
For tickets visit peimuseum.ca
Proceeds from the concert series will directly support Beaconsfield Historic House in its work to preserve history and promote the arts in Charlottetown.
Media contact:
Camellia Nguyen
Communication and Fundraising Coordinator
PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation
(902) 368-5537
cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca