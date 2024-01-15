Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,099 in the last 365 days.

Capital Power hosts 2024 guidance webcast on January 16

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will host a webcast to share its 2024 guidance, including its corporate priorities, targets and assumptions for the year. Management will host the webcast at 2:30 p.m. MST (4:30 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, January 16.

Webcast

Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power
Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy. Our balanced approach to net zero by 2045 includes natural gas with emerging technologies to achieve decarbonization alongside the growth of renewables to deliver affordable, clean power generation that communities can rely on.

Capital Power owns approximately 7,700 MW of power generation capacity at 30 facilities across North America. Projects under construction include approximately 140 MW of renewable generation capacity and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta, as well as approximately 350 MW of natural gas and battery energy storage systems in Ontario and approximately 70 MW of solar capacity in North Carolina in advanced development.

For more information, please contact:
Investor and Media Relations:       
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335       
kperron@capitalpower.com &
investor@capitalpower.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Capital Power hosts 2024 guidance webcast on January 16

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more