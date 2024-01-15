RJC Engineers Appoints New Principals and Associates, Unveiling Exciting Growth and Demonstrating Depth of Expertise

Celebrating a legacy and looking towards a bright future of creative thinking and technical excellence in building structure and enclosure engineering with the addition of five new Principals and eight new Associates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RJC Engineers (RJC) , a renowned national employee-owned engineering firm, has announced the appointment of five Principals and eight Associates to the company’s leadership in 2024. This strategic move further propels innovation within the organization, solidifying RJC's commitment to excellence. Collectively, the newly appointed Principals and Associates showcase RJC's remarkable talent, extensive experience, and expertise in a diverse range of disciplines including structural engineering, building science, structural restoration, structural glass and façade engineering, parking facility design, and building energy modelling.



"We take great pleasure in recognizing these exceptional individuals, not only for their valuable contributions to RJC, but also for their remarkable aptitude in solving problems that bring immense value to our clients, industry, and communities. Each appointed leader exemplifies professionalism, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to engineering excellence," says Jeff Rabinovitch, Chair of RJC Engineers' Board of Directors. “Their diverse backgrounds, extensive expertise, and proven leadership will play a crucial role in advancing RJC’s mission to provide client-focused innovative, practical and sustainable engineering solutions.”

RJC’s New Principals are:

RJC welcomes new Associates:

With these appointments, RJC Engineers is poised to strengthen its position as an industry leader, capable of complex and challenging projects. The enhanced leadership team will further enable the firm to offer comprehensive engineering services, meeting the evolving needs of clients in various sectors.

RJC maintains its status as a 100 per cent employee-owned company, distinguishing itself as the largest independent engineering firm in Canada dedicated to building expertise. The firm's remarkable legacy of seamless succession from one generation to the next allows RJC to consistently establish groundbreaking design standards, earn national and international recognition, and serve as a trusted advisor to clients. Today’s appointments reflect RJC’s strong culture of mentorship and commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous growth and improvement. For more information on the newly appointed Principals and Associates, visit rjc.ca .

Media Contact

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

604-307-0578

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com

