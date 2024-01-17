-- YorChip, Inc. announces its first Chiplet for Edge AI applications with IP licensed from Semidynamics, the leader in RISC-V IP based in Barcelona.

SAN RAMON, CA, 94582, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YorChip Edge AI Compute Chiplet with support for UCIe and 10-100+ Int8-TOPS

YorChip, Inc. announces its first Chiplet for Edge AI applications with IP licensed from Semidynamics, the leader in RISC-V IP based in Barcelona. The Semidynamics High-Performance High-Bandwidth Quad Core IP with 4 Atrevido 423 with V8 SMD VPUs and T16 SMD Tensor Units can provide 10 Int8-TOPS per chiplet. Edge AI requires high performance, high bandwidth, and low cost, the target technology is 12nm with a target die size sub 25mm2, delivers with scalable performance and low costs.

Chiplets represent multi-billion-dollar market potential – according to Transparency Market Research, the Chiplet market is expected to reach more than US$47 Billion by 2031, representing one of the fastest growing segments of the semiconductor industry at more than 40% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. This growth is expected to be enabled by the considerable cost reduction and improved yields Chiplets will enable as compared to traditional system-on-chip (SoC) designs.

YorChips’ CEO and founder, Kash Johal, said, “We chose to work with the Semidynamics team due to their long-term focus on fully customizable 64-bit RISC-V processor IP and expertise to rapidly support AI/ML workloads. Coupled with our UCIe PHY and low latency switching fabric customers can cluster up to 16 Compute Chiplets to support 100 Int-8 TOPS.”

Semidynamics’ CEO and founder, Roger Espasa, said, “Targeted at Automotive, Robotic, Drone and other high-performance edge AI markets, our RISC-V Quad Core IP paired with our Vector Processor Unit and Tensor Processor Unit, ensures greater efficiency in big data applications and high-bandwidth memory systems. We are excited to be partnering with YorChip as it will give us the opportunity to showcase our latest IP in a Chiplet application allowing customers to try and discover our technology.”

QuickLogic CEO, Brian Faith, said, “There is an insatiable demand for design flexibility, higher performance and bandwidth and this Chiplet will be of great interest to our FPGA Chiplet customers as they both feature built-in UCIe interfaces.”

Availability

Chiplets will sample in Q2 2025 with volume production in early 2026.

About YorChip

Silicon Valley start-up focused on Chiplets for Mass Markets. We are leveraging proven partner IP and our novel die-to-die technology to deliver off-the-shelf, low cost, secure chiplets at scale. We are developing a complete ecosystem of off the shelf Chiplets. www.yorchip.com

About Semidynamics

Founded in 2016 and based in Barcelona, Spain, Semidynamics™ is the only provider of fully customizable RISC-V processor IP and specializes in high bandwidth, high-performance cores with Vector Units, Tensor Units and Gazzillion, and targeted at machine learning and AI applications. The company is privately owned and is a strategic member of the RISC-V Alliance.

