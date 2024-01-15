Business Modification Group's Patrick Lange Successfully Brokers Company Sale in Panama City, Florida

Business Modification Group logo

HORSESHOE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Modification Group is pleased to announce the successful completion of a company sale in Panama City, Florida.

Patrick Lange, a seasoned professional in the business brokerage industry, expressed his satisfaction with the deal and highlighted the positive outlook for the HVAC industry in 2024. Lange stated, "I believe 2024 will be a good year for the HVAC industry. Buyers are showing strong interest in profitable HVAC companies."

The details of the transaction and the companies involved remain confidential, as per the parties' agreement. However, Lange emphasized the significance of this sale in the thriving business landscape of Panama City. Florida continues to be among the strongest markets for sellers of heating and air businesses.

This accomplishment further solidifies Patrick Lange's position as a trusted advisor and expert in HVAC business transactions. His commitment to delivering outstanding results for his clients has established him as the go-to professional in the field.

For more information about Patrick Lange and his business brokerage services in the HVAC industry, please contact:

Patrick Lange

Patrick@businessmodificationgroup.com

(352) 440-4604



About Patrick Lange

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Horseshoe Beach, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well-suited to working with some of the most successful HVAC business owners in the country. Specializing in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue, he maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He has sold more HVAC businesses than any other broker in the United States over the last 12 months and is currently the Vice President of the Business Brokers of Florida (North Florida District.)

Patrick has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida. In his downtime, he enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and extended family.

If you would like further comments or want to interview Patrick Lange, please call (352) 440-4604 or email Patrick@businessmodificationgroup.com