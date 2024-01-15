Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Offers Central Air Conditioning Services, Including Inspection and Repair

Davenport, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, is pleased to announce that they are offering various services for central air conditioning systems in the Quad Cities Area. They are urging property owners to get their central air conditioning system ready for the upcoming summer months. They want to emphasize that their qualified, experienced, and skilled technicians can repair or replace AC units at competitive prices. Furthermore, they also offer the White Glove Guarantee, which assures clients that their technicians will always leave the property as clean as it was before they worked on the project.

Aside from central air conditioning services, they can also offer other cooling and air conditioning services. These include air conditioner repair & installation, air purification & air quality systems, mini-split ductless cooling, annual AC system check, mini-splits (ductless cooling), zoning, and whole house humidification.

They recommend a yearly AC system check to ensure that the AC system is always running properly by catching any emerging issues before they become more serious problems. They offer service partner agreements for regular preventative maintenance services to help avoid those expensive repairs in the future. As a service partner, the property owner need not worry about having to pay extra charges if they require services during nights and weekends. The benefits provided by these service partner agreements include: no emergency service fees, service provided by qualified and professional technicians, high-performance tune-up, priority service, postcard reminders for annual maintenance check, the possibility of transferring the agreement, and 10 percent discount on plumbing, heating, and cooling services as long as the agreement is active. Those who want to know more about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC can also check out their Instagram page.

They also provide financing services through their partner, synchrony®. Clients who want to register for financing services can simply click a button on the Financing page of their website. The application process will be done quickly and completely online. The client can simply click on one of the two options and then enter the information that is required. Once approved, the client will be given an account number and an expiration date. The shopping pass offered can be utilized by the client for four months.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also delivers services for heating systems. They provide a wide variety of heating services, including annual heating system check, humidifier installation, furnace repair & installation, geothermal systems, steam heat, boiler repair & installation, mini-splits (ductless), high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, hot water heat, zoning, and maintenance agreement (includes annual system check).

Established in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has grown into one of the premier providers of residential plumbing, heating, and cooling services in the Quad Cities area. The high quality of their services they provide can easily be attested to by the many five-star customer reviews they have been getting on Facebook and Google. On Google, they have achieved an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars after receiving 780 reviews.

In a recent review, Joy Krush gave them a five-star rating and said, “Northwest Plumbing was able to respond to my call with very short notice and their cost was very reasonable. Tanner with Northwest Plumbing provided outstanding service. His work was completed quickly and expertly, and he explained the outcome. He also took the time to answer several questions I had about plumbing work anticipated in the future. As a result of Tanner's service, I will definitely call Northwest Plumbing for my future needs. There may be a number of plumbing companies in the QC, but the service from Northwest and Tanner sets them apart.”

When in need of HVAC and plumbing services, property owners in the Quad Cities area can check out the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open 24 hours a day, every day. Those who would like to know more about the company can also read their latest news article.

