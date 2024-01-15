Islanders invited to participate in emergency management training

CANADA, January 15 - The PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is inviting all individuals and organizations interested in learning more about emergency management to sign up for free training courses.

The Emergency Management Training offered through PEI EMO offers a variety of online and in-person training courses at different levels, ranging from introductory level courses to more advanced training in incident command and management.

“We have learned from previous storms that the best response to a major event is ensuring that we are prepared for whatever emergency comes our way. Our team at EMO works diligently in preparing our Island for emergencies throughout the year, and I encourage all interested individuals or organizations to reach out and see how this training can help.” - Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson.

Topics covered in the Emergency Management Training offered by EMO include, Basic Emergency Training; Exercise Design 100; Incident Command 100, 200, 300; Emergency Operations Centre Management; and Emergency Public Information.



Backgrounder:

PEI EMO works year-round with emergency professionals and meteorologists to actively monitor current and prospective storms. Storms and weather events of any magnitude can have a significant impact on PEI, and they should be taken very seriously. The best way to prepare for these events is to have proper emergency planning.

Helpful reminders when planning for an emergency include:

making a household emergency plan to help everyone know what to do in case of emergency;

updating your preparedness kits with extra food, water, a battery-operated radio, batteries, cash, portable phone chargers, and other household supplies such as pet supplies;

bringing in or tying down outdoor furniture, play equipment, barbeques or anything that can become projectiles in the event of high winds;

ensuring you have fuel for generators and vehicles, as well as propane for outdoor cooking devices such as barbeques;

replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms; and

keeping up with the latest information from reliable sources such as following PEI Government, local media, and law enforcement social media channels.

Media contact:

Kip Ready

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Justice & Public Safety and Emergency Measures Organization

kjready@gov.pe.ca

