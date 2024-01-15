Governor Mills' Statement in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

MAINE, January 15 - Back to current news.

January 15, 2024



Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. imparted upon us many enduring lessons, one of which he delivered personally while visiting Maine. When asked by a Bowdoin College student what Dr. King's message of equality had to do with the student, Dr. King responded, €˜If your conscience stops at the border of Maine, then you are less than who you should be.' On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, may we remind ourselves of that lesson and of our responsibility to serve one another €“ and may we reaffirm the dignity and equality of all people and recommit ourselves to building a state of opportunity for all where bigotry, hate, and prejudice find no refuge."