Extinction risk of the world’s chondrichthyan fishes: a global assessment of the interplay between anthropogenic factors and marine protected areas

Patterns of Chondrichthyes species richness (CSR) are widely recognized as being influenced by environmental conditions. However, untangling the intricate interplay between anthropogenic impacts and spatial patterns of CSR remains a challenging endeavor. In this study, we evaluate the influence of thirteen human-related variables, encompassing human-induced effects and marine protected areas, on global CSR. Additionally, we explore their effects on threatened species, those declining, those utilized and traded, and those facing direct human-induced threats. Utilizing simple, multiple, and simultaneous regression models, we comprehensively investigated the relationship between human-altered variables and marine protected areas on CSR across oceanic regions. Our findings distinctly reveal a compelling convergence of human-related variables with CSR. Notably, factors such as global ocean acidification, demersal destructive practices (e.g., bottom trawling), pelagic low bycatch techniques (e.g., hook and line), and demersal non-destructive high bycatch methods (e.g., pots, traps) exhibit robust negative associations. Intriguingly, a positive association emerges with the presence of marine protected areas. Furthermore, our study underscores the profound impact of diverse human activities on CSR, significantly heightening their vulnerability to threats and imminent extinction risks. These results accentuate the critical significance of conservation strategies centered on marine protected areas, maximizing the optimized preservation of Chondrichthyes across marine ecosystems. In light of these insights, we stress the paramount role of planners and managers in mitigating direct human impacts on marine ecosystems, which is crucial for ensuring the enduring presence of Chondrichthyes across the oceans.

Torres-Romero E. J. & Pérez Jiménez J. C., in press. Extinction risk of the world’s chondrichthyan fishes: a global assessment of the interplay between anthropogenic factors and marine protected areas. Reviews in Fish Biology and Fisheries. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related