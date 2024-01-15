Incidence of the early Toarcian global change on Dasycladales (Chlorophyta) and the subsequent recovery: comparison with end-Triassic Mass Extinction

The early Toarcian biotic crisis (∼ 183 Ma), characterized in marine environments by abrupt temperature fluctuations, included a hyperthermal event (Jenkyns Event) with sea-level fluctuations, a carbon cycle perturbation, a crisis of carbonate productivity, and oxygen depleted conditions in some basins, resulting in a second order mass extinction. We suggest that the early Toarcian biotic crisis was key in the evolution of primary producers, including chlorophycean Dasycladales. The effect of the Jenkyns Event on Dasycladales has not been studied previously despite the fact that the impact on many groups of organisms have been the subject of many articles. In this work the stratigraphic distribution of Dasycladalean species from Upper Triassic to end of Jurassic is presented, discussed and compared with climatic fluctuations and sea-level changes.

The end-Triassic Mass Extinction constitutes a main biotic crisis for Dasycladales. All Triassic species became extinct at the Rhaetian-Hettangian boundary, and Dasycladales are not recorded in the lower Hettangian. The diversity of Dasycladales increased after the end-Triassic Mass Extinction and reached a maximum in the Sinemurian. Abrupt climatic changes related to the Pliensbachian/Toarcian boundary and the Jenkyns Event strongly affected the diversity of Dasycladales, very sensitive to sea-level and temperature fluctuations, as sessile benthic organisms inhabiting very shallow marine environments. Dasycladales are not recorded during the Toarcian. Sea-water acidification, enhanced weathering and increased terrigenous input from emerged lands —as well as potentially increased turbidity related to eutrophic conditions in some basins— were additional unfavorable conditions for Dasycladales, augmenting their ecological stress during the early Toarcian. The fragmentation of carbonate platforms in many Tethys paleomargins limited the shallower-water carbonate areas available for Dasycladales.

Warm conditions persisted during the middle and late Toarcian, less severe than during the Jenkyns Event according to oxygen isotopic data, and Dasycladales did not recover until the Bajocian and Bathonian. This biotic crisis for Dasycladales was longer than that of the end-Triassic Mass Extinction. The Callovian-Oxfordian transition was characterized by a cooling episode and a sea-level fall that produced a new biotic crisis affecting Dasycladales. From the middle Oxfordian, the increased temperature and sea-level rise, along with the development of large epeiric platforms, favored the carbonate productivity and diversity of primary producers, including Dasycladales, calcareous nannoplankton, dinoflagellate, calcareous Udoteaceae, and charophyte Clavatoraceae.

Bucur I. I. & Reolid M., 2024. Incidence of the early Toarcian global change on Dasycladales (Chlorophyta) and the subsequent recovery: comparison with end-Triassic Mass Extinction. Earth-Science Reviews 249: 104666. doi: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2023.104666. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related