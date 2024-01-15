Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,937 in the last 365 days.

Functional changes across marine habitats due to ocean acidification

Global environmental change drives diversity loss and shifts in community structure. A key challenge is to better understand the impacts on ecosystem function and to connect species and trait diversity of assemblages with ecosystem properties that are in turn linked to ecosystem functioning. Here we quantify shifts in species composition and trait diversity associated with ocean acidification (OA) by using field measurements at marine CO2 vent systems spanning four reef habitats across different depths in a temperate coastal ecosystem. We find that both species and trait diversity decreased, and that ecosystem properties (understood as the interplay between species, traits, and ecosystem function) shifted with acidification. Furthermore, shifts in trait categories such as autotrophs, filter feeders, herbivores, and habitat-forming species were habitat-specific, indicating that OA may produce divergent responses across habitats and depths. Combined, these findings reveal the importance of connecting species and trait diversity of marine benthic habitats with key ecosystem properties to anticipate the impacts of global environmental change. Our results also generate new insights on the predicted general and habitat-specific ecological consequences of OA.

Teixidó, N., Carlot J., Alliouane S., Ballesteros E., De Vittor C., Gambi M. C., Gattuso J.-P., Kroeker K., Micheli F., Mirasole A., Parravacini V. & Villéger S., 2024. Functional changes across marine habitats due to ocean acidification. Global Change Biology 30: e17105. doi: 10.1111/gcb.17105. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Functional changes across marine habitats due to ocean acidification

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more