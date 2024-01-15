NordPass launches Email Masking — a brand new feature for email security

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass , an innovative password manager solution by Nord Security, is introducing a brand new feature — Email Masking . This feature will allow NordPass users to better secure their emails, enhance privacy, as well as avoid email clutter.

“Email is an inevitable communication channel for any modern person. However, it’s no news that email is also a tool for bad actors to spread malware. Moreover, with 350 billion emails sent in 2023 , it’s unavoidable that some of them will also be completely unnecessary. That’s why NordPass decided to work on this functionality — after all, our goal is to make our users’ lives secure and easy, and the Email Masking feature will do exactly that,” says Gediminas Brencius, head of product growth at NordPass .

Why would you need an email masking feature?

To put it simply, Email Masking allows users to generate alternative email addresses linked to their main account. These so-called email masks redirect all incoming messages to the primary email without revealing the actual address.

“This way, users can use different emails for different activities, such as newsletters or shopping, while keeping the primary email private. By using email masks, users can maintain control over their personal email address, thus safeguarding themselves against spam and phishing,” says Brencius.

More importantly, NordPass Email Masking is very easy to use and users can quickly delete or disable a masked email as well as turn on or off the forwarding and remain in full control over their email.

Useful for businesses too

In addition to all its benefits, Email Masking is highly suitable for businesses, too. This feature protects employee email addresses from potential cyber threats. Moreover, it can be used as a tool that helps to streamline communications and email management.

Currently, the Email Masking feature is available for NordPass Premium and Family users only. However, it will be released for NordPass Business users in the upcoming couple of months.

